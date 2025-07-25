Kerin Cagle Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Unstoppable' Book Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author-Kerin M. Cagle

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Unstoppable" co-authored by Kerin Cagle, alongside Lisa Nichols and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 26, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.



“Unstoppable” has made a bold entrance, earning a coveted spot on Amazon’s Best Seller list in the Direct Marketing category and landing on multiple New Release lists across both book and Kindle platforms. This powerful collection is already creating buzz in the literary world, resonating with readers through its inspiring stories of resilience, purpose, and the unshakable spirit to overcome life’s greatest challenges.



Central to the success of "Unstoppable" is Kerin Cagle’s chapter, "Unshackled”. Kerin shares a moving journey of survival, healing, and self-discovery shaped by pain, courage, and transformation. Her story reflects the power of choosing wholeness, embracing personal growth, and stepping into a life of clarity, purpose, and impact.

Meet Kerin Cagle:

Kerin M. Cagle is a strategist and advocate for empowering women to unlock their unique strengths, rise into their full potential, and build lasting legacies. In 2024, she established sYmply The Best™, a transformative space where women heal from trauma, break free from limitations, and develop deep connections to create exceptional lives with lasting impact.

Kerin M. Cagle is the Chief Branding and Strategy Officer and co-owner of ASE Private Wealth™, where she helps shape the firm’s vision, brand, and client experience for affluent individuals and families, and private business owners. She also co-leads 100-Year IMPACT™ with her husband, Devery “Rusty” Cagle—CEO of ASE and best-selling co-author of “Empathy and Understanding in Business.” Together, they help high-net-worth families and individuals, private business owners, and non-profits design meaningful legacies that drive charitable impact on both local and global levels.

Additionally, she is a producer with Abundance Studios®, a film studio focused on creating meaningful and engaging content.

A New Orleans native, Kerin’s life took a pivotal turn after Hurricane Katrina, leading her to build a new chapter in Greenville, SC. Outside of her professional endeavors, she enjoys strength training, focusing on wellness, and spending time with family and friends. She is deeply committed to personal growth, community, and building a meaningful legacy.



