ERGO PURRCH™ Desk-Mounted Cat Bed Sets a New Standard for the Modern Workspace

A desk-mounted cat bed designed to create harmony between pets and people — wherever you work, cook, create, or relax.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ERGO PURRCH™, founded by Ziggy Lisowski, is redefining how cats and their people share space with a sustainable desk-mounted cat bed designed to bring calm, comfort, and connection into everyday environments — from modern workspaces to kitchen islands, window sills, and more.Created for modern pet parents, remote workers, and design lovers alike, this elegant solution keeps cats close without the chaos — allowing for shared spaces that support both productivity and peace.“Cats have always been a big part of our lives. As a pet parent with a home office for over 15 years, I know the importance of a strong bond with our pets,” said founder Ziggy Lisowski. “ERGO PURRCH™ helps create a shared space that supports both focus and companionship — a place where humans and cats can peacefully co-exist.”Designed for Balance and FunctionThe ERGO PURRCH™ cat bed mounts securely to flat surfaces up to 2.75 inches thick — including desks, countertops, window sills, workbenches, and even kitchen islands — giving cats a cozy, elevated perch by your side without taking over your space.Key features include:• A dual-screw C-clamp and reinforced support plate for secure, wobble-free mounting.• Soft silicone grip pads to protect surfaces from pressure or scratches.• Weight capacity up to 45 lbs, ideal for large cats.• Space-saving design that keeps your surface clear and organized.• Flexible placement with a 360° rotating arm — install it wherever it works best for you.Its thoughtful engineering and minimalist profile make it suitable for both everyday use and curated interior spaces.Built with Care — In Two Distinct StylesERGO PURRCH™ offers two unique models to fit different home styles and feline preferences:• The Birchwood Bed: Crafted from sustainably sourced birchwood from European forests, this solid model is ideal for medium-to-large cats and multi-cat households. Its smooth finish and neutral tones blend easily into contemporary or Scandinavian-inspired spaces.• The Handwoven Bed: Lightweight, airy, and made with natural fibers, this artisanal nest is a favorite for medium cats or those who love a cozier curl-up spot. The handwoven design offers breathability and texture that complements a softer, more organic decor.Both models are supported by a matte-finished steel arm — available in matte black or white — to match your aesthetic. “We wanted to design a product that looked beautiful in the home — and gave cats a real sense of ownership in the space,” said Lisowski. “Whether it’s a creative studio, a kitchen corner, or a window with a view, the ERGO PURRCH™ brings them into your world in a new, harmonious way.”Not Just a Bed — A Better Way to Share SpaceUnlike traditional cat furniture that stays on the floor or takes over shared space, ERGO PURRCH™ offers a more intentional design — bringing cats closer in a way that’s tidy, calming, and genuinely appreciated by both humans and pets.Customers consistently highlight how quickly their cats take to the bed, how it helps reclaim valuable workspace, and how easily it becomes part of their daily routine:“I love having her close while I work at my desk... she sleeps there most of the night.”“I mounted it to my desk and it allows my cats to sit in the window and bask in the sun.”“This was my first time trying an elevated cat bed... it’s now one of their primary spots!”“She’s no longer climbing all over our computers and workspace — and the perch is absolutely gorgeous.”The result? Less fur on your desk, fewer interruptions, and a more thoughtful way to stay connected.With an average customer rating of 4.96 stars, ERGO PURRCH™ is earning praise not just for its functionality, but for how quickly cats take to it and how seamlessly it fits into modern living.Available Now at ERGOPURRCH.COM The ERGO PURRCH™ desk-mounted cat bed is available now at ERGOPURRCH.COM, with models and accessories designed to suit your living space and your cat’s personality.All units ship with:• Pre-installed silicone pads for desk protection.• Ergonomic clamp arm and mounting tools.• Easy-to-follow instructions.• Plush pillow insert included with the handwoven model; optional orthopedic pillow available for the wooden model.The arm rotates 360 degrees and locks firmly in place, allowing for the perfect placement — whether your cat prefers a sunny window, a bustling kitchen, or your side while you work.Supporting the Shift to Pet-Inclusive SpacesAs remote and hybrid work continues to shape our daily lives, ERGO PURRCH™ meets the growing demand for flexible, pet-friendly furniture that supports comfort and focus.Whether you're an entrepreneur, creative, therapist, or someone who just enjoys your cat’s company during the day, ERGO PURRCH™ offers a simple but powerful way to invite your pet into your routine — without sacrificing your space.The company has seen growing adoption across North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania, with enthusiastic support from pet parents, designers, and wellness-focused professionals alike.About ERGO PURRCH™ERGO PURRCH™ is a Canadian company focused on designing high-quality, sustainable products that enhance the bond between pets and their people. Founded by Ziggy Lisowski, the brand is guided by a deep commitment to craftsmanship, functionality, and shared wellbeing — for humans and animals alike.Every product is developed with attention to detail, ease of use, and a belief that our living spaces should reflect the relationships we care most about.Media InquiriesFor high-resolution product images, interviews, or additional details, please contact support@ergopurrch.com

