The Hamptons’ Most Exclusive Auto Affair from RAND Luxury Races into the Hamptons

RAND Luxury Logo Rand Luxury Hamptons Concours

Awards to Open with Candace Bushnell Presenting “Sexiest Car of the Year” Award at The Fishel’s Bridgehampton Estate

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bradford Rand of RAND Luxury proudly presents the return of the highly anticipated Hamptons Concours, taking place on Saturday, August 2nd, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the magnificent private estate of Maria and Kenneth Fishel in Bridgehampton. This invitation-only, red-carpet automotive lifestyle event will benefit the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF).Now in its latest evolution, the 2025 Hamptons Concours will feature an awe-inspiring display of over $100 million worth of rare Ferrari, Porsche, McLaren, and Aston Martin motorcars, meticulously curated to delight automobile connoisseurs, collectors, and high-net-worth guests.Ferrari and Porsche motorcars shall be judged by a series of top automotive connoisseurs! On a lighter note, The “Sexiest Car Award” shall be chosen by none other than Candice Bushnell, author, television producer and inspiration of the Emmy & Golden Globe Award Winning Series “Sex in the City!”The day promises more than motorcar beauty. Guests will be welcomed with Telmont Champagne courtesy of Rémy Martin, a Charity Brunch from Lessing’s, elevated lifestyle showcase from Roger Dubuis timepieces, Vahan Jewelry an elegant display of the most stylish sunglasses from Persol, Ferrari, Ray-Ban & Oliver Peoples courtesy of OPTYX.Highlighting the afternoon is the return of Rémy Martin’s Louis XIII hosting private cognac tastings, along with experiences from Staple Gin, crafted by Rachael Ray, Añejo from Privada, Mezcal from Mezcalum, and The Macallan.All proceeds from ticket sales and the exclusive silent auction will directly benefit SASF, which will also have its adoption truck onsite, offering guests the chance to meet—and perhaps adopt—a deserving dog looking for its forever home.2025 Sponsors include: Ferrari of Long Island, Vahan, Remy Martin/Louis XIII, Roger Dubuis Timepieces, ApolloJets, Aston Martin of Long Island, Ferrari Club of North America (Empire State Region), Manhattan Motorcars, Morgan Stanley, Telmont Champagne, McLaren of Long Island, Putnam Leasing, Universal, Overfinch, Perroni, Habbertad, One11 Competition, Long Island Sports Cars, One Roq Spirits, Ryan Friedman Motor Cars, Ineos, Optyx New York, Mezcalum, Rendezvous, Auxo Golf Simulators, Grandstand Sports, Lucid, Faricars, Notorious Pink Rose, Proshine, Staple Gin, Garage Living, East Hampton Shucker Company, WTR+, Recover, CyberRisk Alliance, BIATCHTequila, Center for Family Services Palm Beach County (Old Bags Luncheon), and Hamptons Ice.For event details and a complete list of sponsors, please visit: https://bit.ly/40VzSeX WHEN: Saturday, August 2nd, 202511:00 AM – 3:00 PM (Cocktails and Hors d'oeuvres)WHERE: At the Home of Maria & Kenneth Fishel and FamilyBridgehampton, NY (Address provided upon RSVP confirmation)About RAND Luxury:RAND Luxury produces a series of Press, Media & Affluent Consumer Charity events that showcase fine cars, jewelry, electronics, private jet co’s, watches, wine, travel, artwork & more in New York City, during The Sundance Film Festival, The Tribeca Film Festival and in the Hamptons. The company’s team has produced over 2,500 events since 1993 including Job Expo, TECHEXPO, The Cyber Security Summit, The Luxury Technology Show, Go Green Expo, Investment Expo, The “Luxury Escape” Lounge during Sundance Film Festival, The Tribeca Film Festival and the Hamptons Luxury Brunch Series. RAND Luxury has also produced numerous automotive launch unveilings for Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati & McLaren!For more information, visit: www.RANDLuxury.com IG: @RANDLuxury | F: Randluxury | X / T: @randluxury

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.