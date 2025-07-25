East Hampton’s VIP Playground Opens: Drai’s Redefines the Night

Drai's East Hampton Logo Drai’s East Hampton (Image Credit: Michael DelRosso (UNION))

Claptone kicks off summer of star-powered sets under the stars

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s a new rhythm pulsing through East Hampton this summer, and it is coming from beneath the stars at Drai’s.A much-anticipated addition to the East End social scene, Drai’s East Hampton Opened with a sonic boom on July 3rd, led by the enigmatic and internationally acclaimed DJ Claptone. Known for his signature golden mask and melodic house beats, Claptone set the tone for a season that promises to blur the line between high fashion and high decibels.Tucked off Three Mile Harbor Road, Drai’s isn’t just another nightclub. It’s a Vegas-born nightlife empire, which has expanded to New York City with Drai’s Supper Club and now carefully curated for the Hamptons crowd—where tech house tracks swirl through ocean air, and the VIP tables glisten with magnums under the glow of strobe and moonlight alike. If opening night was any indication, this is not your typical night club, it is a sunset-to-sunrise ritual for the music obsessed, the fashionably inclined, and the ultra-social.Just days after Claptone’s grand return, viral EDM juggernaut James Hype delivered a sweat-drenched set that tore through East Hampton’s tranquility like a subwoofer in a cathedral. Fans caught glimpses and beats across TikTok, cementing Drai’s as the soundstage of the summer.Next up: Sommer Ray, the model, influencer, and rising music star known for turning internet followings into real-world frenzies. She headlined a special free show on Friday, July 18th providing a rare no-cover opportunity in a summer season where exclusivity is the currency of the realm.The next day, Austin Shepard one of the cast members of Television sensation, Love Island kept the temperature high and pulses racing for the season. Labor Day, stay tuned for a special guest and a three-day celebration of the Drai’s experience.The Drai’s name is already carved into global nightlife lore—from rooftop pool parties in Las Vegas to its neon-drenched after-hours scenes. But in the Hamptons, the vibe takes on a different tone. Guests can expect table service, and a lineup that merges chart-toppers with emerging underground royalty.44 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton, NY 11937T: (631) 480-4329For more information, www.draiseasthampton.com Email: reservations@draiseasthampton.comIG: @draiseasthampton

