Water control structure project slated for East Park Wildlife Management Area in Marshall County (published July 24, 2025)

During the first week of August, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will begin a drawdown on the Nelson Slough Impoundment at East Park Wildlife Management Area in Marshall County. The drawdown is in preparation for construction of a new water control structure and embankment improvements slated to begin in late fall 2025.

The construction project will increase the capacity to manage water levels, improving habitat for waterfowl and other wetland-dependent wildlife species. Water levels in the impoundment will remain low throughout construction, and construction activities will limit hunter access to the WMA. The project is expected to continue into 2027.

“The infrastructure at the aging impoundment is already beyond its expected lifespan,” said Jason Wollin, Karlstad area wildlife supervisor. “Updating the water control structure and improving the embankments will ensure that we have valuable wetland habitat in the future.”

The DNR has partnered with the Middle-Snake-Tamarac Rivers Watershed District on the project. Partial funding for this project is provided by the Outdoor Heritage Fund, created in 2008 after voters approved the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment, which increased sales tax by three-eighths of 1 percent. The fund receives one-third of the sales tax dollars and may only be spent to restore, protect and enhance wetlands, prairies, forest and habitat for game fish and wildlife.