PTSD Awareness Campaign Launches to Honor Late Veteran and Fire Captain Through National Speaking Initiative

Fighting The Flames Enterprises leads effort to raise awareness of PTSD’s impact on veterans and first responders across the U.S.

NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A nationwide mental health awareness initiative focusing on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) has been launched by Fighting The Flames Enterprises LLC. The campaign is designed to bring greater attention to the long-term emotional and psychological effects of trauma, particularly among veterans and emergency responders, and to encourage broader conversations about mental health support across the United States.

The campaign was founded by Cindy Vazquez in memory of her late husband, a U.S. Army veteran and fire captain, who served his community and country with distinction for decades. Enlisting in the military at the age of 17, he later became a career firefighter, confronting physical and emotional extremes for much of his life. In his later years, he battled PTSD, a condition that, like for many, remained largely invisible to others. He died by suicide at age 58.

Though rooted in personal loss, the initiative’s purpose is outward-facing: to amplify national dialogue on mental health, de-stigmatize trauma-related conditions, and offer community-based education that highlights the urgency of recognizing and responding to mental health needs early.

“This is about bringing trauma out of isolation and into collective awareness,” said a spokesperson for Fighting The Flames Enterprises LLC.

As part of the campaign, Vazquez plans to begin a national speaking tour that will target educational institutions, civic organizations, wellness centers, and advocacy groups. These sessions will focus on building emotional literacy around trauma, offering tools for community support, and elevating survivor stories that often go unheard.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, PTSD affects approximately 11–20% of veterans from recent combat deployments. Similarly, the National Institute of Mental Health reports that an estimated 6% of U.S. adults will experience PTSD at some point in their lives. For first responders, the rates are also significant: SAMHSA data shows that nearly 30% of firefighters, EMTs, and police officers develop behavioral health conditions, often underreported due to occupational stigma.

These numbers, while concerning, also reflect an opportunity: by educating the public about trauma's ongoing effects, organizations and communities can reduce shame, encourage openness, and foster early intervention.

The speaking tour will be accompanied by the release of a written work authored by Vazquez that aims to spark dialogue, particularly among families and caregivers of those affected by PTSD. Rather than a personal memoir or promotional piece, the book is positioned as a supplemental resource that brings clarity to complex emotional experiences and offers a pathway to understanding.

The project avoids commercialization and will not include product promotions, fundraising appeals, or branded endorsements. Its primary goal is to raise awareness and support community readiness to address PTSD and related mental health issues through education and empathy.

“Many people impacted by trauma feel invisible,” the spokesperson continued. “We want this campaign to serve as a mirror, so people can see that they are not alone, and that healing is possible.”

The campaign also seeks to collaborate with schools, nonprofit organizations, veteran groups, and public service departments interested in exploring workshops or speaking engagements centered on mental health awareness. By focusing on dialogue and education, the initiative aims to contribute to a national shift in how trauma is recognized and addressed, starting at the local level.

No prior mental health training or affiliations are required to participate or host events. The initiative is open to communities of all sizes and is intended to serve as a resource for organizations that may lack access to formal PTSD programs.

