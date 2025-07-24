Cupertino Resident Claudio Bono Proposes $25B Loyalty Point Strategy to End Homelessness, Calls on White House to Act

New release outlines a roadmap to end homelessness in three years using untapped travel points and unified Welcome Centers.

This crisis demands bold action. I’ve tried The Governor. Now, I am asking the White House to lead.” — Claudio Bono

CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new public proposal is challenging the federal government to rethink its homelessness strategy, not with more tax dollars, but by repurposing billions in untapped travel rewards.

GiveaRoof.org, a nonprofit focused on practical solutions to end homelessness, has announced the upcoming release of The Homeless Fix: How to Save the World While Everyone Else Argues About It, authored by Cupertino-based community activist Claudio Bono, offering a detailed roadmap to eliminate homelessness in the U.S.within three years.

At the core of the plan is a bold idea: redirecting more than $25 billion in unused airline miles and hotel loyalty points annually to fund transportation, housing access, and service delivery through a network of “Welcome Centers” nationwide. The proposal, detailed in both the release and its accompanying platform, represents a systems-based strategy rooted in public-private collaboration.

“This is not a theory. This is a strategy,” Bono notes in the release. “There are enough resources, just misused ones. What we need now is political will.”

A Strategy Rooted in Coordination, Not Charity

Unlike traditional emergency shelters or fragmented service programs, the plan proposes a triage-driven infrastructure, where individuals facing homelessness would access Welcome Centers, localized hubs equipped to assess needs, provide short-term lodging, and offer wraparound services such as job training, mental health care, and housing placement.

These Welcome Centers would be jointly operated by nonprofit coalitions and supported through donated travel rewards, reducing reliance on overstretched public budgets.

Key features of the plan include:

-Common database shared by nonprofits locally, statewide, and federally

-Triage System – Rapid intake to classify needs by severity and assign next steps through case management and digital records

-Unified Welcome Centers – Regional hubs that consolidate nonprofit services to reduce duplication

-Loyalty Point Redirection – Coordinating with airlines and hotel chains to convert idle miles and points into travel and housing solutions

-Public-Private Partnerships – Governance model to enable corporate and civic stakeholders to collaborate on measurable outcomes

Political Engagement and Public Pressure

The proposal arrives at a politically charged moment. Bono states that he has made repeated efforts over the past two years to present this plan to California Governor Gavin Newsom, but has received no response. Despite the existence of a state-level homelessness budget, Bono points out that there is no actionable vision to end the crisis.

“I’ve sent the model, the data, and the blueprint,” Bono said. “There’s been silence. That’s why I’m now asking the White House to review this plan directly.”

While the release critiques political inertia, it does not endorse any party or candidate. The call is to initiate outcome-driven dialogue with federal agencies and municipal leaders to accelerate innovation and accountability.

A National Moment for Rethinking Public Solutions

The timing is no coincidence. According to HUD’s 2024 Annual Homeless Assessment Report, homelessness in the U.S. reached its highest level in over a decade, despite unprecedented federal spending on intervention programs.

GiveaRoof.org argues this trend highlights not a lack of funding, but a failure of coordination, measurement, and structural planning.

The proposed three-year roadmap offers a bipartisan, fiscally responsible model that can be locally implemented without the need for sweeping legislation. It includes cost breakdowns, triage frameworks, and data-sharing protocols to help cities scale solutions efficiently.

Book Launch Details and Access

The Homeless Fix: How to Save the World While Everyone Else Argues About It will be released August 7, 2025, through Amazon and www.GiveaRoof.org. The release is expected to spark intense political discussion, both for its blunt critique of status quo systems and its actionable, resource-driven proposal.

The publication is not positioned as a traditional advocacy book, but rather as a blueprint for civic rethinking, a technical and policy-oriented document to be tested, challenged, and adopted by institutions nationwide.

Call to Action

Bono’s message remains clear:

“If we have the tools to fix this, why are we still arguing about the solutions?”

The release closes with an invitation for municipalities, nonprofits, corporate partners, and state agencies to take part in pilot implementations of the triage-based Welcome Center model, leveraging the often-overlooked value of loyalty rewards for immediate impact.

About GiveaRoof.org

GiveaRoof.org is a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness through scalable, system-level approaches that combine public-private coordination, fiscal transparency, and measurable outcomes.

