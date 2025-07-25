Joe Bonamassa Announces 2026 U.S. Spring Tour Tickets Go On Sale Today at 10 am Local Time

Photo Credit -Peter Nicholson

New tour dates follow the release of Bonamassa’s highly acclaimed new album, Breakthrough, and a jam-packed year of global touring

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh off the release of his acclaimed new studio album Breakthrough, celebrated blues-rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa has announced an extensive 2026 U.S. Spring Tour. The 18-date run kicks off February 21st in South Bend, IN and will bring Bonamassa’s powerful live show to theaters and arenas across the Midwest and East Coast, culminating in a March 21st performance at The BayCare Sound in Clearwater, FL. Tickets go on sale to the public today at 10am local time. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit HERE The tour announcement arrives just days after Bonamassa released Breakthrough, his most adventurous and genre-defying, and emotionally resonant effort to date. Out on J&R Adventures, his 17th studio album, spans genre and geography, blending global influences with deeply personal songwriting and, of course, Bonamassa’s signature guitar mastery. Produced by longtime collaborator Kevin Shirley and co-written with Tom Hambridge, James House and Gary Nicholson, Breakthrough has already earned critical acclaim for its stylistic boldness and mature songcraft. Order the new album NOW and WATCH the official music video for the latest single “Broken Record.”Early reviews for Breakthrough have been overwhelmingly positive, with critics praising both its artistic range and emotional depth. Premier Guitar featured Bonamassa on its cover and called Breakthrough a “full-hearted essay in expressive playing and singing,” noting the album’s balance between “hard-edged, riff-driven” rock and “classic soul-pop.” Blues Rock Review awarded it 9.5/10 stars, calling it “an amazing record that promises to become a classic” and highlighting its “immaculate collection of timeless music.” Cryptic Rock called it “a decisive, intentional, forward-looking statement” and praised its “richly diverse sound.” At the same time, Rock and Blues Muse hailed it as “another keeper” and “one of Bonamassa’s finest.”The Spring Tour announcement adds to an already packed schedule for Bonamassa. He just wrapped a successful run of European summer dates, including sold-out shows in Ireland and headline sets at iconic festivals like North Sea Jazz Festival, Montreux Jazz Festival and Bospop. He now turns his focus to a U.S. summer amphitheater run, including marquee stops at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA (July 31st) and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO (August 8th). In September, he’ll be opening for THE WHO in Chicago and performing at the Bourbon & Beyond Festival in Louisville, KY, before headlining the sold-out Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Alaska cruise. A full U.S. fall tour kicks off in November and runs through the end of the year. For the latest news, tour updates, and VIP package info, visit www.jbonamassa.com JOE BONAMASSA - TOUR SCHEDULEU.S. SUMMER TOUR 2025July 31 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek TheatreAugust 1 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles AmphitheatreAugust 3 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes AmphitheaterAugust 5 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern QuestAugust 6 – Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Trust AmphitheatreAugust 8 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks AmphitheatreAugust 9 – Albuquerque, NM – Sandia Resort & Casino AmphitheaterSEPTEMBER 2025September 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center*September 9 – Chicago, IL – United Center*September 12 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond FestivalSeptember 13 – Vienna, VA – Wolf TrapSeptember 15-21, 2025 – Seattle, WA – Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea ALASKA*Supporting The WhoU.S. FALL TOUR 2025November 3 – Columbus, OH – Palace TheatreNovember 5 – Toronto, ON – The Theatre at Great Canadian TorontoNovember 7 – Detroit, MI – Fox TheatreNovember 8 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy TheatreNovember 10 – Rockford, IL – Coronado TheatreNovember 11 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland TheatreNovember 14 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand TheaterNovember 15 – Houston, TX – Hobby CenterNovember 18 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Selena AuditoriumNovember 19 – Abilene, TX – Abilene AuditoriumNovember 21 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noël Performing Arts CenterNovember 22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody TheaterNovember 23 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal AuditoriumNovember 25 – Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts CenterNovember 26 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel TheatreNovember 29 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger TheatreNovember 30 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts CentreDecember 2 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer TheatreDecember 3 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts HallDecember 5 – Estero, FL – Hertz ArenaDecember 6 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock LiveU.S. SPRING TOUR 2026 (NEWLY ANNOUNCED)February 21 – South Bend, IN – The Morris Performing Arts CenterFebruary 23 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Paramount TheatreFebruary 25 – Madison, WI – Overture Center for the ArtsFebruary 27 – Peoria, IL – Prairie Home Alliance TheaterFebruary 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft TheatreMarch 2 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing ArtsMarch 4 – Springfield, MA – Springfield Symphony HallMarch 6 – Westbury, NY – Flagstar at Westbury Music FairMarch 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum CenterMarch 8 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the ArtsMarch 10 – Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts CenterMarch 11 – Virginia Beach, VA – Sandler CenterMarch 13 – Durham, NC – DPACMarch 14 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness ArenaMarch 17 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic AuditoriumMarch 19 – Huntsville, AL – VBC Mark C. Smith Concert HallMarch 20 – Macon, GA – Atrium Health AmphitheaterMarch 21 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare SoundMarch 25-29, 2026 – Miami, FL – Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea XI +April 10-12, 2026 - Miramar Beach, FL - Sound Wave Beach Weekend ++Sold OutABOUT JOE BONAMASSABlues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No.1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra. Joe has just released his highly acclaimed 17th studio album Breakthrough, which has been described as his most adventurous and genre-defying album to date. Still in his 40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 50 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records, and has also launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Visit jbonamassa.com for more information.For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

