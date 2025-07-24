85-Year-Old Arkansas Author Shares Raw, Unflinching Account of Gambling Addiction in Upcoming Memoir

She Lost Thousands, Nearly Lost Her Family — But Found Her Way Back Through Faith.

My Battle With Gambling Addiction" Offers Hope and Healing for Families Struggling with One of America's Most Destructive Addictions

Never say never! Never give up. You are wonderful!” — Rose E. Tolleson

HOT SPRINGS, AR, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rose E. Tolleson, an 85-year-old grandmother and Arkansas native, has courageously shared her deeply personal journey through gambling addiction in her new memoir, "My Battle With Gambling Addiction." The book, released through Authors Publishing House, provides an unvarnished look at how online gambling nearly destroyed a 65-year marriage and fractured family relationships.A Story of Addiction, Faith, and RedemptionTolleson's memoir chronicles her descent from occasional casino visits with family to a devastating online gambling addiction that consumed her nights, drained bank accounts, and pushed her beloved husband Jeff to issue an ultimatum: quit gambling or lose their family home. Written with raw honesty and vulnerability, the book details how what began as fun outings to Mississippi casinos evolved into a life-consuming obsession with online slot machines."I wrote this book out of desperation," Tolleson explains. "I was exhausted from all the late-night hours, loss of sleep, and most of all, loss of money. If I can help save just one person from the horrible life I've dealt myself, then it will be worth the humiliation."The Hidden Cost of Online GamblingThe memoir reveals the shocking reality of how quickly online gambling can spiral out of control. Tolleson describes spending entire Social Security checks – sometimes over $4,000 in two months – on digital slot machines, leaving the couple unable to afford basic necessities like food and gas. The book provides specific examples of the financial devastation, including maxed-out credit cards and depleted savings accounts."They don't build those mansion-looking ten-story buildings because people win so much money," Tolleson writes. "Those enormous buildings were constructed from the hard-earned and easily spent dollars of poor working-class people trying to get a piece of that Green Money Pie."Family Impact and InterventionOne of the book's most powerful elements is its portrayal of addiction's impact on family relationships. Tolleson's adult daughters, Sheila Rose Tolleson Morgan and Shannon Rose Tolleson Logan, along with her grandchildren, staged interventions and ultimately refused to provide financial support. Her husband Jeff, after 65 years of marriage, was forced to remove her name from bank accounts and threaten to sell their family home."I had made my family feel like strangers standing in judgment," Tolleson reflects. "The family I had raised with love now felt like they were monitoring me rather than loving me."A Faith-Based Recovery JourneyThe memoir details how Tolleson's recovery began through nightly Bible readings with her husband and a renewed commitment to Christian faith. She describes the moment her addiction "clicked" away after breaking promises "at least 10 times" and credits prayer, family support, and divine intervention with her healing process."Romans 12:2 became my lifeline: 'Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind,'" Tolleson shares. "That verse felt like it was written just for me."Author Background and Credibility.Rose E. Tolleson brings a lifetime of experience to her writing. A high school graduate who worked in Arkansas garment factories and manufacturing plants, she and her husband Jeff built a successful video rental and food business before retirement. Married since 1958, the couple raised two daughters and built a multi-generational family compound in Saline County, Arkansas.Tolleson's background as a working-class woman who understood the value of hard work makes her fall into gambling addiction all the more poignant. Her memoir demonstrates that addiction doesn't discriminate by age, background, or life experience.Practical Help for FamiliesBeyond personal narrative, the book offers practical guidance for families dealing with gambling addiction:• Honest communication strategies with trusted family members• Financial safeguards, including the temporary transfer of financial control• Progress tracking methods using visual reminders• Faith-based recovery approaches• Recognition that recovery requires ongoing vigilanceCritical Reception and ImpactEarly readers have praised the book's unflinching honesty and potential to help other families. The memoir addresses gambling addiction as a legitimate mental health condition while maintaining hope for recovery at any age."This isn't just another addiction memoir," notes industry observer. "Tolleson writes with the wisdom of someone who has lived through decades of life experience, making her fall into addiction and subsequent recovery all the more meaningful."Gambling Addiction: A Growing CrisisAccording to the National Council on Problem Gambling, approximately 2-3% of adults in the United States have a gambling problem, with online gambling making the addiction more accessible than ever. Tolleson's story provides crucial insight into how digital gambling platforms can trap vulnerable individuals, particularly seniors on fixed incomes.The memoir arrives at a time when online gambling continues to expand across the United States, making Tolleson's warnings about the dangers of digital slot machines particularly relevant.Availability and Publication Details"My Battle With Gambling Addiction" is available through Author's Publishing House and major book retailers. The memoir represents Tolleson's first published work, written as both a personal healing journey and a warning to others who might be struggling with similar addictions.The book includes:• 10 chapters chronicling the full addiction cycle• Specific financial impacts and family consequences• Faith-based recovery strategies• Practical advice for families• A direct letter to others struggling with gambling addictionAbout the AuthorRose E. Tolleson is an 85-year-old Arkansas native who has been married to her husband Jeff for 65 years. A mother of two daughters, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she worked in manufacturing for over 30 years before co-owning a successful video rental and food business. After retirement, she developed a gambling addiction that nearly destroyed her family before finding recovery through faith and family support.Tolleson currently lives in Saline County, Arkansas, on a family compound with her daughters and their families. "My Battle With Gambling Addiction" is her first published work, written as both a personal testimony and a resource for other families struggling with gambling addiction.Publication Details:Title: My Battle With Gambling AddictionAuthor: Rose E. TollesonPublisher: Authors Publishing HousePublication Date: July 2025Format: Available in multiple formatsGenre: Memoir/Self-Help/Addiction RecoveryAdditional Resources:National Council on Problem Gambling: www.ncpgambling.org Gamblers Anonymous: www.gamblersanonymous.org National Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-800-522-4700My Battle With Gambling Addiction will be available on Amazon and other major book platforms.Media Contact InformationFor interview requests, review copies, or additional information about "My Battle With Gambling Addiction," please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.