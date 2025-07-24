School Districts Submit Smartphone Restriction Plans

Governor Kathy Hochul today highlighted more momentum for New York’s implementation of distraction-free schools this fall, as approximately 300 school districts statewide have now submitted their plans for bell-to-bell smartphone restrictions in advance of the State’s August 1 deadline. School districts are continuing to share their distraction-free policy with the New York State Education Department (NYSED). As districts finalize their policy in advance of the deadline, they can continue to utilize the resources seen on the Distraction-Free Schools page on Governor Hochul’s website for distraction-free schools, which provides a policy FAQ, external informational toolkit and other resources.

“Our young people succeed when they’re learning and growing, not clicking and scrolling — and that’s why New York will be ready to implement bell-to-bell smartphone restrictions on the first day of school,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m pleased that most school districts across the state have either already implemented or are finalizing their distraction-free policy — and my team continues to provide the resources and tools to ensure school districts publish their policy by the August 1 deadline.”

This new requirement will take place in the 2025-26 School Year and applies to all schools in public school districts, as well as charter schools and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES).

This month, Governor Hochul has held roundtable discussions with school district administrators, teachers and other stakeholders from New York City and the Capital Region to highlight their plans for implementing bell-to-bell smartphone restrictions when school resumes this fall. With NYC Public Schools being the nation’s largest school system, teachers and administrators, unions, school safety officers and students spoke about their plans for this upcoming school year, alongside New York City Public Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos.

In a conversation with the Governor and Melinda Person, President of New York State United Teachers (NYSUT), Albany City School District, Schenectady City School District, Utica City School District and East Greenbush Central School District shared their highlights as they have finalized their distraction-free policy in advance of the State’s August 1 deadline.

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “I am pleased that approximately 300 school districts across New York have submitted considered, bell-to-bell cell phone restriction plans. The bell-to-bell cell phone restriction and the plans submitted demonstrate a real commitment to creating learning environments that put students’ academic focus and mental well-being first. Importantly, each district has worked to craft a policy that meets the unique needs of their own school community. I commend school leaders, educators, and families for coming together to support students and take meaningful action to reduce distractions and improve outcomes in our classrooms.”

State Senator John Liu said, “This milestone of approximately 300 school districts submitting plans for keeping phones out of school shows that New York schools are moving swiftly to implement distraction-free policies. This rapid momentum puts us on a fast track for a statewide bell-to-bell phone restriction and moves us one step closer to safer, healthier, and academically engaging learning environments.”

Governor Hochul’s cellphone policy creates a statewide standard for distraction-free schools in New York including:

Prohibits unsanctioned use of smartphones and other internet-enabled personal devices on school grounds in K-12 schools for the entire school day (from “bell to bell”), including classroom time and other settings like lunch and study hall periods

Allows schools to develop their own plans for storing smartphones during the day — giving administrators and teachers the flexibility to do what works best for their buildings and students

Secures $13.5 million in funding to be made available for schools that need assistance in purchasing storage solutions to help them go distraction-free

Requires schools to give parents a way to contact their kids during the day when necessary

Requires teachers, parents and students to be consulted in developing the local policy

Prevents inequitable discipline

Governor Hochul’s policy clarifies that students will have authorized access to simple cellphones without internet capability, as well as internet-enabled devices officially provided by their school for classroom instruction, such as laptops or tablets used as part of lesson plans.

Additionally, the Governor’s policy includes several exemptions to smartphone restrictions, including for students who require access to an internet-enabled device to manage a medical condition, where required by a student's Individualized Education Program (IEP), for academic purposes or for other legitimate purposes, such as translation, family caregiving and emergencies.

Governor Hochul pursued this initiative after engaging in a statewide listening tour with teachers, parents, and students. Her report “More Learning, Less Scrolling: Creating Distraction-Free Schools” underscores the following: