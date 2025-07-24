The Encino Detox Center Commemorates International Overdose Awareness Day with a Call to Action on Prevention & Healing

Encino Detox Logo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Encino Detox Center , a premier residential addiction treatment facility in Los Angeles, encourages the citizens of LA to reach out for help in honor of the upcoming Overdose Awareness Week (August 25–31).Each year, International Overdose Awareness Day serves as a global observance to remember the lives lost to overdose, raise awareness of overdose risks, and reduce the stigma associated with drug-related deaths. With the U.S. continuing to face record-high overdose rates—particularly involving opioids and fentanyl—The Encino Detox Center stands as a refuge for individuals seeking safety, healing, and lasting recovery.“Overdose Awareness Day is more than a remembrance—it’s a call to action,” says Andrew Levander, LMFT, M.A.C., the CCO and administrator at The Encino Detox Center. “It reminds us that prevention starts with access to high-quality care, timely intervention, and holistic healing environments where individuals are truly seen and supported.”Located in a peaceful and private setting in Los Angeles, The Encino Detox Center offers detox and residential treatment for individuals struggling with substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health conditions. Through a blend of evidence-based clinical care and comprehensive wellness therapies, the center crafts personalized treatment experiences for every client.Program highlights include:- Medically supervised detox in a serene environment- Integrated dual diagnosis treatment- Trauma-informed therapy and relapse prevention- Holistic services including yoga, mindfulness, and nutritional support- Personalized treatment plans to align with each client’s goalsAs the global community reflects on the toll of addiction during Overdose Awareness Week, The Encino Detox Center invites individuals and families to learn more about overdose prevention, recognize the signs of substance misuse, and seek help without shame.To learn more about The Encino Detox Center or to speak with an admissions specialist, visit theencinodetoxcenter.com or call (831) 292-2335.

