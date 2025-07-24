SEED Program Honors More Than 70 Students at Recognition Ceremony

Today, more than 70 high school students from southeastern North Carolina were recognized for successfully completing the SEED (Southeastern Education and Economic Development) Program, a unique career exploration initiative focused on advanced manufacturing and agriculture.

“Every North Carolinian deserves a chance at success whether or not they want to pursue a traditional four-year degree,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Programs like SEED prepare students for careers in high-demand fields, giving them hands-on experience and industry-valued credentials. Congratulations to these students for their hard work in pursuit of a brighter future.”

The recognition ceremony, held at the University of Mount Olive, brought together students, educators, industry partners, and community leaders to celebrate the achievements of participants from five area community colleges: Wilson Community College, Lenoir Community College, Wayne Community College, Sampson Community College, and James Sprunt Community College.

The SEED Program is a registered pre-apprenticeship with ApprenticeshipNC, offering students a structured pathway into high-demand careers through hands-on learning, industry credentials, and exposure to real-world job environments. As a pre-apprenticeship, the program sets students up for success in future apprenticeship opportunities and long-term employment.

Made possible through generous funding from Smithfield Foods, SEED was created in partnership with the North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE), local school districts, community colleges, and regional employers. The program provides high school students with hands-on exposure to high-growth careers and helps build a sustainable talent pipeline for North Carolina’s workforce.

“Smithfield is committed to investing in the future of agriculture and manufacturing by equipping young people with the skills and experiences they need to thrive,” said Jay Bennett, chief human resources officer for Smithfield Foods. “Through our support of the SEED program, we’re building meaningful partnerships with communities and helping students discover rewarding career paths that strengthen our industry and workforce.”

“At Wayne Community College, we believe in the power of partnerships to transform lives and communities,” said Dr. Patricia Pfeiffer, President, Wayne Community College. “The SEED Program is a shining example of how education, industry, and public support can come together to create meaningful opportunities for our students. By giving them hands-on experiences and a clear path to future careers, we are not only preparing these young people for success but also strengthening the workforce and economy of eastern North Carolina.”

Throughout the summer, students engaged in immersive experiences, including classroom instruction, industry tours, and technical simulations. The Advanced Manufacturing Academy was hosted by Wilson, Lenoir, and Wayne community colleges, while Sampson, James Sprunt, and Wayne community colleges led the Agricultural Academy.

“Smithfield’s support helped bring this vision to life, giving students real-world experience in careers with long-term potential – right here in their home communities,” said Julia Wright, Board Chair of NCBCE. “We’re proud to recognize their dedication and growth through this program.”

Each student received a certificate of completion during the ceremony, recognizing their commitment to personal growth, technical skill development, and work toward building a brighter future for themselves and their communities.

SEED also provides financial support, covering stipends, supplies, and transportation to ensure students have the resources they need to succeed. In addition to the summer program, SEED supports career awareness for middle school students and offers professional development for teachers and counselors.

The SEED program continues to grow, with plans to expand into additional counties and career pathways in the coming years.

For more information on the SEED program, visit ncbce.org/seed.