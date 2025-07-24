Alert Transportation Preserves Automotive History with Rare Rolls Royce Fleet for Special Events in New Orleans

Antique – 1964 White Rolls Royce “Winston”

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a city known for its heritage, elegance, and celebration of life, one local transportation company is adding a historic touch to modern-day milestones. Alert Transportation , a family-owned business serving the Greater New Orleans area since 1999, is preserving a collection of antique Rolls Royce vehicles—making them available for weddings, anniversaries, and other special events.Owner Milton Walker Jr. views these vehicles as more than transportation. “People don’t book a Rolls Royce for speed or mileage,” said Walker. “They book it because it marks a chapter. Whether it’s a wedding day, an anniversary, or a milestone celebration, that ride becomes a symbol of the memory itself.”A Rolling Tribute to CraftsmanshipAlert Transportation’s vintage Rolls Royce vehicles—three in total—are original models, not replicas or modifications. Each one has been meticulously restored and maintained, representing an era of automotive design defined by elegance, intention, and detail.Unlike modern cars, these vehicles are not designed to rush. Their slower pace and distinctive silhouette evoke a sense of dignity that aligns perfectly with once-in-a-lifetime moments. From handcrafted chrome accents to original interiors, the craftsmanship remains a focal point of every ride.Cultural Relevance in a City of CelebrationNew Orleans is a city where tradition meets flair, and where celebration is a way of life. The use of antique Rolls Royce vehicles in events such as weddings, proposals, and formal galas fits seamlessly into the city’s cultural fabric. Alert Transportation’s Rolls Royce fleet has become a familiar presence at venues throughout the region, providing not just transportation, but ambiance and historical charm.“A classic Rolls Royce passing through the French Quarter turns heads,” said Walker. “It adds a sense of occasion that even the best modern vehicle can’t replicate.”Supporting Local Legacy and CraftFounded in 1999, Alert Transportation has built a reputation for reliability and professionalism. All drivers are licensed by the City of New Orleans For Hire Industry and trained to deliver an elevated experience that aligns with the formality and importance of each event.Though the company offers a full range of services—including party buses, stretch limousines, and corporate transportation—its antique Rolls Royce collection has become a signature offering.These vehicles are not just driven—they’re preserved. They’re maintained like heirlooms, not fleet assets, and cared for with the same pride that defines the company’s service.About Alert TransportationAlert Transportation is a locally owned and family-operated luxury transportation provider based in New Orleans, Louisiana. With over two decades of experience, the company serves both residents and visitors with a range of chauffeured services, including weddings, private events, corporate travel, and airport transfers. Its antique Rolls Royce collection represents one of the few remaining professionally maintained vintage offerings in the region.

