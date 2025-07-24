Jason Shaffer Group Acquires LoopedIn Press Releases to Expand SEO and Media Reach

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Shaffer Group, known for its focus on growth through results-driven SEO and custom search strategy, has officially acquired LoopedIn Press Releases, a company recognized for turning business moments into professionally distributed news. The acquisition brings together LoopedIn’s approach to custom-crafted press releases and Jason Shaffer Group’s ability to scale SEO services. The acquisition reflects a shared focus on visibility, consistency, and strategic custom services that directly supports clients aiming to build stronger digital presence through authoritative media distribution.

LoopedIn Press Releases has gained traction for providing businesses with a streamlined way to turn announcements into press releases distributed across influential platforms. Without requiring business owners to write, follow up, or manage technical logistics, LoopedIn has built a process that increases search indexing and public visibility. By bringing this press release engine under the Jason Shaffer Group umbrella, clients will now benefit from increased integration across campaign efforts and a wider array of performance-backed media tactics. While press releases continue to evolve as a tool for growth, the ability to fold them into custom search strategies has never felt more aligned with the direction of digital-first companies.

This acquisition expands the way Jason Shaffer Group delivers value through campaign planning, organic media, and brand storytelling. With LoopedIn’s model, which emphasizes clarity and relevance over hype, more businesses now have access to communication that works in tandem with their paid search campaigns, including google ads management services already in motion. Press release campaigns can now support paid strategies by reinforcing message consistency and expanding link-building efforts at a time when credibility plays a larger role in audience conversion.

The combination of a press release distribution network and a full-service marketing model strengthens the position of Jason Shaffer Group as a partner for companies seeking to grow their visibility while maintaining a focus on measurable results. Teams across both businesses will continue to collaborate on content strategy, SEO company service offerings, and media distribution efforts, creating a unified experience that supports announcements from idea to impact. With the acquisition completed, existing clients of both entities will see a wider toolkit available for amplifying their messages while still working within frameworks built for real business momentum.

