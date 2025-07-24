87 U.S. Legislators Press Trump-Vance Administration to Ensure Safe Return of Armenians to Nagorno Karabakh

87 U.S. Representatives from 24 states have called on the Trump-Vance Administration to support the dignified, collective, and protected return of Nagorno Karabakh's (Artsakh) Armenian Christians.

ANCA-Backed Bipartisan letter - led by the Congressional Armenian Caucus - Highlights Swiss Peace Initiative for Nagorno Karabakh

Any path to real regional peace needs to start with the collective, protected return of Armenians to Artsakh, certainly not the normalization of Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing of indigenous Christians.” — Aram S. Hamparian, ANCA Executive Director

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) welcomes a powerful bipartisan Congressional call this week by eighty-seven U.S. Representatives from across twenty-four states – representing over 66 million Americans – calling for the collective and protected return” of forcibly displaced Armenians to their indigenous homeland of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), in line with international law and in support of just and lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

“This bipartisan Congressional letter sends the Administration a clear message: Any path to real regional peace needs to start with the collective, protected return of Armenians to Artsakh – certainly not the normalization of Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing of indigenous Christians from their ancient homeland,” stated ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “Armenian American voters and our many allies are grateful to the Armenian Caucus leadership and every Member of Congress who stood up today for peace and justice – a message backed by international law and rooted in human rights.”

In their letter, led by Congressional Armenian Caucus co-chairs Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Brad Sherman (D-CA), and David Valadao (R-CA), lawmakers emphasized: “We urge you to engage all parties in this unresolved conflict to ensure the collective, protected, and dignified return of forcibly displaced Armenians to their indigenous homeland of Nagorno Karabakh. Taking this action is in direct accordance with international law and in pursuit of a just and lasting peace in the region.”

The letter documents the consequences of Azerbaijan’s 2023 blockade and military assault on Artsakh, which “forcibly displaced the region’s entire Christian Armenian population of 120,000 people.” It further details how, following the assault, Azerbaijan “engaged in the systematic destruction of Christian Armenian cultural heritage sites,” and conducted “the widespread ransacking and demolition of civilian property, and public infrastructure, in an attempt to deny the possibility of return.”

Citing international precedents, the letter states: “The right of populations displaced by war to return to their homes is a fundamental principle of international law.” It also references a 2023 International Court of Justice order compelling Azerbaijan to ensure the safe and secure return of Artsakh’s Armenian population.

The letter specifically urges the Administration to support the Swiss Peace Initiative for Nagorno-Karabakh, a diplomatic measure adopted by the Swiss Parliament to “establish an international negotiation platform to mediate a safe, secure and internationally guaranteed return of Armenians.”

The Swiss initiative was prominently discussed during a standing-room-only Congressional briefing on July 10th, which brought together over 200 Capitol Hill staffers, human rights advocates, and policy experts. The event featured remarks from Swiss Parliamentarians Erich Vontobel and Lukas Reimann, Christian Solidarity International President Dr. John Eibner, and former Armenian Foreign Minister Vartan Oskanian. Mark Milosch, Republican Staff Director for Congressman Chris Smith (R-NJ), the Co-Chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission opened the event and ANCA Policy Director Alex Galitsky moderated a robust question and answer session.

In the letter, lawmakers also reaffirmed past U.S. commitments, citing testimony from Assistant Secretary of State Jim O’Brien, who stated: “We have urged Azerbaijan to ensure all ethnic Armenians who have departed Nagorno-Karabakh are guaranteed a safe, dignified, and sustainable return, should they so choose, with their rights and security guaranteed.”

The Congressional letter concluded with a strong appeal: “We look forward to your response, and to the opportunity to work with you to promote a just, durable, and dignified peace in the region that ensures the fundamental rights of displaced Armenians to return to their indigenous homeland without fear of renewed violence and persecution.”

Joining Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Brad Sherman (D-CA), and David Valadao (R-CA) in cosigning the letter were Representatives: Gabe Amo (D-RI), Jake Auchincloss (D-MA), Nanette Diaz Barragan (D-CA), Wesley Bell (D-MO), Ami Bera (D-CA), Don Beyer (D-VA), Nikki Budzinski (D-IL), Andre Carson (D-IN), Greg Casar (D-TX), Sean Casten (D-IL), Joaquín Castro (D-TX), Judy Chu (D-CA), Gil Cisneros (D-CA), Jim Costa (D-CA), Danny Davis (D-IL), Debbie Dingell (D-MI), Lloyd Doggett (D-TX), Dwight Evans (D-PA), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Charles Fleischmann (R-TN), Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX), Vince Fong (R-CA), Valerie Foushee (D-NC), Lois Frankel (D-FL), Laura Friedman (D-CA), Dan Goldman (D-NY), Jimmy Gomez (D-CA), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Steven Horsford (D-NV), Jared Huffman (D-CA), Jonathan Jackson (D-IL), Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA), Ro Khanna (D-CA), Young Kim (R-CA), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Nick LaLota (R-NY), Doug LaMalfa (R-CA), John Larson (D-CT), George Latimer (D-NY), Mike Lawler (R-NY), Susie Lee (D-NV), Mike Levin (D-CA), Ted Lieu (D-CA), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Stephen Lynch (D-MA), Seth Magaziner (D-RI), Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Sarah McBride (D-DE), Tom McClintock (R-CA), Betty McCollum (D-MN), James McGovern (D-MA), Rob Menendez (D-NJ), Grace Meng (D-NY), Dave Min (D-CA), Seth Moulton (D-MA), Kevin Mullin (D-CA), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), Chris Pappas (D-NH), Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Scott Peters (D-CA), Chellie Pingree (D-ME), Mike Quigley (D-IL), Delia Ramirez (D-IL), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Luz Rivas (D-CA), Linda Sanchez (D-CA), Janice Schakowsky (D-IL), Brad Schneider (D-IL), Lateefah Simon (D-CA), Haley Stevens (D-MI), Tom Suozzi (D-NY), Eric Swalwell (D-CA), David Taylor (R-OH), Shri Thanedar (D-MI), Mike Thompson (D-CA), Dina Titus (D-NV), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Paul Tonko (D-NY), Lori Trahan (D-MA), Nydia Velazquez (D-NY), George Whitesides (D-CA), and Nikema Williams (D-GA).

