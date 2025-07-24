Sedalia License Office Transitions to New Contractor

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue has contracted with Peppi Holdings WB, LLC. to operate the Sedalia License Office.

Connie McLaughlin, who previously held the Sedalia contract, will be joining the Peppi Holdings group and continue to run the day-to-day operations of the office. “We are honored to continue serving the Sedalia community by maintaining the same dependable service and friendly environment customers have come to expect,” said McLaughlin. “Our goal is to maintain the strong foundation that has made this office a trusted resource for so many years.”

The current location, 3135 W Broadway Blvd, will close on Friday, July 18 to accommodate the transition. The office will reopen on Monday, July 21. The hours of operation will be Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Phone: (660) 460-8880.

All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. These offices are operated by independent contractors but directed by the Department of Revenue.

While the office is closed to transition to the new contractor, the department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

California License Office – 1021 West Buchanan, Ste 15 (573) 796-4871

Warsaw License Office – 237 W Main St (660) 438-0025

Warrensburg License Office – 123 Gay St (A4) (660) 362-1388

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at

dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

###