New Wave Electrical Now Offers EV Charger Installations to Support Newcastle’s Rapid Shift to Electric Vehicles

NEWCASTLE, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more Australians making the switch to electric vehicles, New Wave Electrical is helping local communities prepare by launching professional EV charger installation services tailored to both residential and commercial needs.

According to recent industry reports, electric vehicle uptake in New South Wales is accelerating, driven by state incentives, lower operating costs, and a growing range of EV models. In response, property owners across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie are seeking reliable and compliant charging solutions that align with current safety standards and long-term energy needs.

New Wave Electrical’s EV charger installation service aims to address this demand with a focus on safety, quality, and adaptability. The company’s licensed electricians assess each site to determine the most suitable charger type, power requirements, and installation parameters. This includes consideration of existing electrical infrastructure, load capacity, and future scalability.

Director Mitchell Henderson said the introduction of EV services aligns with changes in how households and businesses view energy use and mobility. “As electric vehicles become more common, the need for accessible and reliable charging infrastructure at home and at work has grown significantly,” he said. “By adding EV installations to our service offerings, we’re helping local residents and businesses future-proof their properties.”

The installation process includes initial consultation, system design, and post-installation checks. New Wave Electrical also offers guidance on charger brands, usage optimisation, and compliance with national electrical standards. Installations are available for private residences, workplaces, multi-dwelling sites, and commercial facilities.

With this new service, New Wave Electrical joins a growing number of trades and service providers supporting Newcastle’s transition to low-emission transport options. The company expects continued demand from clients seeking to align with sustainability goals and reduce reliance on public charging infrastructure.

About New Wave Electrical

New Wave Electrical is a Newcastle-based company providing residential, commercial, and industrial electrical services throughout Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, and surrounding regions. Founded by Mitchell Henderson, the company is committed to quality workmanship, licensed expertise, and solutions that reflect the evolving needs of modern households and businesses.

