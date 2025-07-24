WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Software Localization Market Growing at 10.6% CAGR | Reach USD 15.6 Billion by 2032 Globally . The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global software localization market was valued at $5.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $15.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2032.Driving Factors in Software Localization MarketThe global software localization market is driven by the increased concentration of businesses focused on global expansion, and increased demand for multilingual software. However, software localization can be a costly process, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with limited budgets and localization projects require time and resources to ensure high-quality results, are two prominent factors expected to drive software localization industry growth in the upcoming years. On the contrary, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies into the localization process presents exciting opportunities for the market.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 248 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A107562 Market Segmentation In Software Localization MarketThe software localization market is segmented on the basis of offering, type, and end user. Based on offering, the market is segmented into solution, and service. Based on type, the market is segmented into computer-assisted translation software, machine translation software and translation management software. On the basis of end user, it is segmented into individual and enterprises. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on end user, the large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2022, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global software localization market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. As large enterprises are adopting agile methodologies and DevOps practices in their software development processes. This shift towards agile development has implications for software localization as well. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2032. This is because SMEs are recognizing the importance of providing a seamless and localized mobile experience to effectively engage with global customers.Based on offering, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global software localization market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The advancement of machine translation (MT) technologies, particularly neural machine translation (NMT), has improved translation quality and efficiency. The integration of MT with localization solutions, such as TMS and translation memory tools, drives the adoption of these technologies, leading to their growth in the market. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2023 to 2032. Due to the growing complexity of software applications, LSPs are providing comprehensive localization testing services.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A107562 Based on region, North America held the major share in 2022, garnering more than one-third of the global software localization market revenue. This is because, with the advancements in machine translation and artificial intelligence, companies in North America are increasingly leveraging these technologies to streamline the software localization process. On the other hand, the Europe region is projected to rule the roost in terms of revenue during the forecast. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2032. The governments in the Asia-Pacific region have recognized the importance of technology adoption and digital innovation for economic growth. Many governments have implemented initiatives to promote the development of local software industries, including support for software localization efforts.Key Market Players in Software Localization MarketThe report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the software localization market such as IBM, Microsoft, Lionbridge Technologies, LLC, SDL/Trados, Google, SYSTRAN, Babylon Corporation, The Babel Fish Corporation, Argos Multilingual, Alchemy Software Development Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the software localization market size.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (248 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/software-localization-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario:● The COVID-19 pandemic had moderately impacted the software localization industry. As businesses shifted their operations online and expanded their global reach, there had been a higher demand for software localization to cater to diverse language markets.● However, the pandemic introduced new challenges for software localization. Translating and adapting COVID-19-related content required specialized expertise and quick turnarounds. In addition, the need for accurate and timely translations of rapidly changing information posed challenges for localization teams.● Despite the challenges of the market for software localization, the market is gaining traction.Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int’l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.