Composites Market Advances with Demand for Lightweight,High-Strength Solutions Across Core Industries| DataMIntelligence
Composites market is thriving with demand for high-strength, lightweight & sustainable materials transforming transportation,energy & infrastructure industries.
Composites Market is advancing at a strong pace, propelled by the global demand for materials that offer durability, design flexibility, and low weight without compromising strength. With key industries like aerospace, automotive, wind energy, and construction shifting toward more efficient and sustainable solutions, the market continues to evolve rapidly. Valued at US$ 108.64 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach US$ 204.50 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period (2024–2031).
Download Latest Sample Report Pdf : https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/composites-market
Latest Developments and Innovations :
July 2025 – Owens Corning Launches Low-Carbon Glass Fiber Technology
Owens Corning introduced a new eco-friendly glass fiber product line under the EcoStrand brand. Designed to meet sustainability benchmarks in wind energy and automotive applications, the fibers deliver superior reinforcement properties while lowering carbon emissions in the manufacturing process by more than 20%.
June 2025 – Toray Reveals Next-Gen Impact-Resistant Carbon Fiber
Toray Industries Inc. announced the commercial availability of a new carbon fiber composite engineered for enhanced shock absorption. Specifically developed for the aerospace sector, the material improves impact resistance without adding weight ideal for next-generation aircraft structures.
May 2025 – Solvay Launches Recyclable Thermoplastic for EV Batteries
Solvay SA unveiled a fully recyclable thermoplastic composite tailored for electric vehicle (EV) battery housings. The solution meets global fire safety standards, reduces vehicle weight, and supports closed-loop production systems.
April 2025 – Teijin Debuts Advanced Preform for Hydrogen Storage
Strategic Acquisitions and Mergers :
June 2025 – Hexcel and Woodward Unite in Strategic Merger
Hexcel Corporation completed a strategic merger with Woodward Inc., combining their expertise to become a leading force in composite materials and integrated aerospace systems. The newly merged company plans to accelerate innovation in hybrid composite-metal components.
May 2025 – Gurit Acquires FiberCore Europe to Grow Infrastructure Portfolio
Gurit Holding AG acquired FiberCore Europe, a Netherlands-based manufacturer specializing in composite bridges and infrastructure components. This acquisition enhances Gurit’s capacity to deliver sustainable civil engineering solutions.
April 2025 – SGL Carbon Forms Partnership with LG Chem
SGL Carbon SE partnered with LG Chem to co-develop composite-based battery casings for electric vehicles. The collaboration will focus on creating lightweight and thermally stable enclosures to meet rising safety demands in the EV market.
Composites market Opportunities :
The composites market is set to benefit from several growth-driving trends:
Decarbonization in Transportation
As electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles become mainstream, the need for lighter and safer structural materials is surging. Composites enable improved range, fuel efficiency, and occupant safety in electric vehicles and aircraft.
Expansion of Renewable Energy Projects
With more governments setting clean energy targets, wind power is seeing significant investment. Composite materials are essential in manufacturing turbine blades due to their durability, corrosion resistance, and low weight.
Urban Infrastructure Modernization
Cities are adopting composite materials for bridges, walkways, and structural elements thanks to their resistance to corrosion and long life spans, especially in coastal and high-humidity regions.
Sustainable Manufacturing Demand
Industries are under pressure to reduce environmental impact. Recyclable thermoplastics and natural fiber composites offer a way forward, enabling circularity without compromising performance.
Composites market Segmentation
By Fiber Type:
Glass Fiber Composites
Carbon Fiber Composites
Aramid Fiber Composites
Natural Fiber Composites
By Resin Type:
Thermoset Composites
Thermoplastic Composites
By Manufacturing Process:
Lay-Up
Filament Winding
Pultrusion
Resin Transfer Molding (RTM)
Compression Molding
Injection Molding
By End-Use Industry:
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive & Transportation
Construction & Infrastructure
Wind Energy
Marine
Electrical & Electronics
Consumer Goods
Industrial Equipment
Composites market Key Companies Driving Innovation
The composites market is led by companies that continue to invest in research, automation, and sustainable material development:
Owens Corning
Toray Industries Inc.
Solvay SA
Teijin Limited
SGL Carbon SE
Hexcel Corporation
Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.
Huntsman International LLC
Hexion
Gurit Holding AG
These players are actively exploring ways to improve recyclability, reduce production emissions, and develop next-generation composites for high-growth markets such as aerospace, mobility, and energy.
Latest News – USA
July 2025 – U.S. Energy Department Launches Blade Recycling Pilot
The U.S. Department of Energy announced the funding of a $50 million pilot program aimed at recycling retired wind turbine blades. Owens Corning and Solvay are participating in the project, which focuses on recovering valuable fibers and resins from composite waste.
June 2025 – Huntsman Develops Heat-Resistant Epoxy Resin for Aerospace
Huntsman International LLC introduced a new epoxy resin system designed for aerospace interiors that require elevated thermal performance. The resin offers durability in extreme environments and aligns with FAA standards for flame resistance.
Latest News – Japan
July 2025 – Toray Expands R&D Capabilities in Nagoya
Toray Industries is investing ¥11 billion to expand its Nagoya R&D center. The new facility will focus on AI-assisted material design and rapid prototyping for electric aviation and defense applications.
May 2025 – Teijin Partners with ANA on Sustainable Aircraft Cabins
Teijin Limited has joined forces with All Nippon Airways (ANA) to co-develop aircraft cabin components made from recycled carbon fiber. The project is part of ANA’s plan to cut cabin material-related emissions by 30% by 2030.
Conclusion
As industries evolve toward sustainability and performance optimization, the composites market stands out as a transformative force. Whether it's enabling longer-lasting wind turbines, lighter vehicles, or more fuel-efficient aircraft, composite materials are proving essential in modern engineering.
Looking ahead, continued investment in bio-based resins, recyclable fiber technologies, and digitalized manufacturing will further strengthen the role of composites. Companies that lead in eco-innovation, automation, and application diversity will define the market’s next phase of growth.
Purchase Your Subscription to Power Your Strategy with Precision: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription
Browse related reports :
Advanced Composites Market
Tarpaulin Sheet Market
Sai Kumar
DataM Intelligence 4market Research LLP
+1 877-441-4866
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.