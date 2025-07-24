Composites Market Advances with Demand for Lightweight,High-Strength Solutions Across Core Industries| DataMIntelligence

Composites Market

Composites market is thriving with demand for high-strength, lightweight & sustainable materials transforming transportation,energy & infrastructure industries.

Composites are redefining how we build and innovate delivering lighter, stronger, and more sustainable solutions across the mobility, energy, and infrastructure sectors.” — DataM Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview: Composites Market is advancing at a strong pace, propelled by the global demand for materials that offer durability, design flexibility, and low weight without compromising strength. With key industries like aerospace, automotive, wind energy, and construction shifting toward more efficient and sustainable solutions, the market continues to evolve rapidly. Valued at US$ 108.64 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach US$ 204.50 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period (2024–2031).Download Latest Sample Report Pdf : https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/composites-market Latest Developments and Innovations :July 2025 – Owens Corning Launches Low-Carbon Glass Fiber TechnologyOwens Corning introduced a new eco-friendly glass fiber product line under the EcoStrand brand. Designed to meet sustainability benchmarks in wind energy and automotive applications, the fibers deliver superior reinforcement properties while lowering carbon emissions in the manufacturing process by more than 20%.June 2025 – Toray Reveals Next-Gen Impact-Resistant Carbon FiberToray Industries Inc. announced the commercial availability of a new carbon fiber composite engineered for enhanced shock absorption. Specifically developed for the aerospace sector, the material improves impact resistance without adding weight ideal for next-generation aircraft structures.May 2025 – Solvay Launches Recyclable Thermoplastic for EV BatteriesSolvay SA unveiled a fully recyclable thermoplastic composite tailored for electric vehicle (EV) battery housings. The solution meets global fire safety standards, reduces vehicle weight, and supports closed-loop production systems.April 2025 – Teijin Debuts Advanced Preform for Hydrogen StorageStrategic Acquisitions and Mergers :June 2025 – Hexcel and Woodward Unite in Strategic MergerHexcel Corporation completed a strategic merger with Woodward Inc., combining their expertise to become a leading force in composite materials and integrated aerospace systems. The newly merged company plans to accelerate innovation in hybrid composite-metal components.May 2025 – Gurit Acquires FiberCore Europe to Grow Infrastructure PortfolioGurit Holding AG acquired FiberCore Europe, a Netherlands-based manufacturer specializing in composite bridges and infrastructure components. This acquisition enhances Gurit’s capacity to deliver sustainable civil engineering solutions.April 2025 – SGL Carbon Forms Partnership with LG ChemSGL Carbon SE partnered with LG Chem to co-develop composite-based battery casings for electric vehicles. The collaboration will focus on creating lightweight and thermally stable enclosures to meet rising safety demands in the EV market.Composites market Opportunities :The composites market is set to benefit from several growth-driving trends:Decarbonization in TransportationAs electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles become mainstream, the need for lighter and safer structural materials is surging. Composites enable improved range, fuel efficiency, and occupant safety in electric vehicles and aircraft.Expansion of Renewable Energy ProjectsWith more governments setting clean energy targets, wind power is seeing significant investment. Composite materials are essential in manufacturing turbine blades due to their durability, corrosion resistance, and low weight.Urban Infrastructure ModernizationCities are adopting composite materials for bridges, walkways, and structural elements thanks to their resistance to corrosion and long life spans, especially in coastal and high-humidity regions.Sustainable Manufacturing DemandIndustries are under pressure to reduce environmental impact. Recyclable thermoplastics and natural fiber composites offer a way forward, enabling circularity without compromising performance.Composites market SegmentationBy Fiber Type:Glass Fiber CompositesCarbon Fiber CompositesAramid Fiber CompositesNatural Fiber CompositesBy Resin Type:Thermoset CompositesThermoplastic CompositesBy Manufacturing Process:Lay-UpFilament WindingPultrusionResin Transfer Molding (RTM)Compression MoldingInjection MoldingBy End-Use Industry:Aerospace & DefenseAutomotive & TransportationConstruction & InfrastructureWind EnergyMarineElectrical & ElectronicsConsumer GoodsIndustrial EquipmentComposites market Key Companies Driving InnovationThe composites market is led by companies that continue to invest in research, automation, and sustainable material development:Owens CorningToray Industries Inc.Solvay SATeijin LimitedSGL Carbon SEHexcel CorporationNippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.Huntsman International LLCHexionGurit Holding AGThese players are actively exploring ways to improve recyclability, reduce production emissions, and develop next-generation composites for high-growth markets such as aerospace, mobility, and energy.Latest News – USAJuly 2025 – U.S. Energy Department Launches Blade Recycling PilotThe U.S. Department of Energy announced the funding of a $50 million pilot program aimed at recycling retired wind turbine blades. Owens Corning and Solvay are participating in the project, which focuses on recovering valuable fibers and resins from composite waste.June 2025 – Huntsman Develops Heat-Resistant Epoxy Resin for AerospaceHuntsman International LLC introduced a new epoxy resin system designed for aerospace interiors that require elevated thermal performance. The resin offers durability in extreme environments and aligns with FAA standards for flame resistance.Latest News – JapanJuly 2025 – Toray Expands R&D Capabilities in NagoyaToray Industries is investing ¥11 billion to expand its Nagoya R&D center. The new facility will focus on AI-assisted material design and rapid prototyping for electric aviation and defense applications.May 2025 – Teijin Partners with ANA on Sustainable Aircraft CabinsTeijin Limited has joined forces with All Nippon Airways (ANA) to co-develop aircraft cabin components made from recycled carbon fiber. The project is part of ANA’s plan to cut cabin material-related emissions by 30% by 2030.ConclusionAs industries evolve toward sustainability and performance optimization, the composites market stands out as a transformative force. Whether it's enabling longer-lasting wind turbines, lighter vehicles, or more fuel-efficient aircraft, composite materials are proving essential in modern engineering.Looking ahead, continued investment in bio-based resins, recyclable fiber technologies, and digitalized manufacturing will further strengthen the role of composites. Companies that lead in eco-innovation, automation, and application diversity will define the market’s next phase of growth.Purchase Your Subscription to Power Your Strategy with Precision: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Browse related reports :

