Botulinum Toxin Market to Reach USD 13.1 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 8.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, KS, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Botulinum Toxin Market was estimated at $5.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $13.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.Increase in geriatric population along with rise in number of licensed medical centers, and surge in self-awareness among population regarding the physical appearance fuel the growth of the botulinum toxin market.Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12300 Botulinum toxin, also called as “miracle poison,” is one of the most poisonous biological substances. It is a neurotoxin produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum, an anaerobic, gram-positive, spore-forming rod commonly found on plants, in soil, water and the intestinal tracts of animals. Botulinum toxin induces weakness of striated muscles by inhibiting transmission of alpha motor neurons at the neuromuscular junction. This has led to its use in conditions with muscular overactivity, such as dystonia. Transmission is also inhibited at gamma neurons in muscle spindles, which may alter reflex overactivity. The toxin also inhibits release of acetylcholine in all parasympathetic and cholinergic postganglionic sympathetic neurons. This has generated interest in its use as a treatment for overactive smooth muscles (for example, in achalasia) or abnormal activity of glands (for example, hyperhidrosis).Botulinum Toxin Market Segmental Overview:The botulinum toxin market size is segmented into Application, Product and End User. On the basis of product, the market is divided into botulinum toxin type A and botulinum toxin type B. On the basis of application, the botulinum toxin industry is classified into aesthetic and therapeutic. On the basis of end user, the market is classified into hospitals, Specialty and dermatology clinics and others. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.By application:The therapeutic segment held more than half of the global botulinum toxin market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The aesthetic segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.3% throughout the forecast period.Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12300 By product:The botulinum toxin type A segment garnered more than 90% of the global botulinum toxin market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The botulinum toxin type B segment, simultaneously, would project the fastest CAGR of 9.9% throughout the forecast period.By end-user:The specialty and dermatology clinics segment held more than half of the global botulinum toxin market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 9.3% throughout the forecast period.Based on region:The market across North America generated nearly two-fifths of the global botulinum toxin market share in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include LAMEA and Europe.Leading Market Players:The key market players analyzed in the global botulinum toxin market report include Merz Pharma GmbH And Co. Kgaa , Us Worldmed, Llc, Abbvie Inc (Allergan), Ipsen Group , Revance Therapeutics Inc, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Medy-Tox, Inc., Hugel, Inc., Galderma, and Evolus Inc.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

