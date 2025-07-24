Turning Waste into Wealth: How the Recycled PET Market is Powering a Greener Future 2025 | DataM Intelligence
The Global Recycled PET Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
To Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/recycled-pet-market
Market Growth Drivers and Opportunities:
Growing demand from the food & beverage and textile sectors for sustainable packaging and fiber solutions.
Government initiatives worldwide encouraging PET recycling and circular economy practices.
Technological advancements in PET recycling processes enhancing quality and efficiency.
Expanding applications in automotive, electronics, and construction sectors, presenting new growth avenues.
Market Segmentation:
By Source:
Bottles & Containers
Films & Sheets.
By Grade:
Grade A
Grade B.
By Type:
Flakes
Chips.
By Color:
Clear
Colored.
By End-User:
Fibers
Films & Sheets
Food & Beverage Containers & Bottles
Non-Food Containers & Bottles
Others.
By Region:
North America
Europe
South America
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa.
Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=recycled-pet-market
Market Geographical Share:
Asia-Pacific dominates the recycled PET market, led by rapid industrialization, a large consumer base, and increasing adoption of sustainable packaging in China and India. North America and Europe also hold significant shares, supported by strong recycling infrastructures and regulatory frameworks encouraging plastic recycling.
Key Players in the Market:
Prominent players driving innovation and capacity expansion include:
Placon
Clear Path Recycling LLC
Verdeco Recycling Inc.
Indorama Ventures Public Ltd.
Zhejiang Anshun Pettechs Fibre Co., Ltd.
PolyQuest
Evergreen Plastics Inc.
Pheonix Technologies
Libolon
Biffa.
These companies focus on strategic collaborations, technological advancements, and facility upgrades to meet rising global demand.
Recent Developments:
USA
May 2025: Indorama Ventures announced the expansion of its recycled PET plant in Alabama, increasing annual production capacity by 25% to meet growing demand from the beverage sector.
June 2025: Phoenix Technologies launched a new food-grade rPET pellet designed specifically for dairy product packaging, enhancing safety and product shelf life.
Japan
May 2025: Teijin Limited introduced a next-generation recycled PET fiber targeting high-end fashion and sportswear, aiming to reduce the carbon footprint by up to 30%.
April 2025: Toray Industries partnered with a local municipality to expand PET bottle collection networks, strengthening its supply chain for recycled feedstock.
Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription
Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights-all in one place.
Competitive Landscape
Sustainability Impact Analysis
KOL / Stakeholder Insights
Unmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots
Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis
Quarterly Industry Report Updated
Live Market & Pricing Trends
Consumer Behavior & Demand Analysis
Have a look at our Subscription Dashbord: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg
Conclusion:
With global sustainability goals intensifying and consumer preference shifting towards eco-friendly products, the recycled PET market is set for sustained growth. Continued technological innovations, government backing, and strategic initiatives by key players will keep driving momentum in the coming years.
Related Reports:
Recycled Carbon Fiber Market
PET Compounding Market
Sai Kiran
DataM Intelligence 4Market Research
+1 877-441-4866
Sai.k@datamintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.