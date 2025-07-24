Turning Waste into Wealth: How the Recycled PET Market is Powering a Greener Future 2025 | DataM Intelligence

Recycled PET Market

The Global Recycled PET Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

The Recycled PET market surges, driven by rising demand for sustainable packaging, cost efficiency, and growing environmental regulations worldwide.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the DataM Intelligence, The Global Recycled PET Market was valued at US$ 10.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to increase to US$ 17.4 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period (2024-2031). The market is expanding, driven by growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, stricter environmental regulations, and greater consumer awareness of plastic recycling.To Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/recycled-pet-market Market Growth Drivers and Opportunities:Growing demand from the food & beverage and textile sectors for sustainable packaging and fiber solutions.Government initiatives worldwide encouraging PET recycling and circular economy practices.Technological advancements in PET recycling processes enhancing quality and efficiency.Expanding applications in automotive, electronics, and construction sectors, presenting new growth avenues.Market Segmentation:By Source:Bottles & ContainersFilms & Sheets.By Grade:Grade AGrade B.By Type:FlakesChips.By Color:ClearColored.By End-User:FibersFilms & SheetsFood & Beverage Containers & BottlesNon-Food Containers & BottlesOthers.By Region:North AmericaEuropeSouth AmericaAsia PacificMiddle EastAfrica.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=recycled-pet-market Market Geographical Share:Asia-Pacific dominates the recycled PET market, led by rapid industrialization, a large consumer base, and increasing adoption of sustainable packaging in China and India. North America and Europe also hold significant shares, supported by strong recycling infrastructures and regulatory frameworks encouraging plastic recycling.Key Players in the Market:Prominent players driving innovation and capacity expansion include:PlaconClear Path Recycling LLCVerdeco Recycling Inc.Indorama Ventures Public Ltd.Zhejiang Anshun Pettechs Fibre Co., Ltd.PolyQuestEvergreen Plastics Inc.Pheonix TechnologiesLibolonBiffa.These companies focus on strategic collaborations, technological advancements, and facility upgrades to meet rising global demand.Recent Developments:USAMay 2025: Indorama Ventures announced the expansion of its recycled PET plant in Alabama, increasing annual production capacity by 25% to meet growing demand from the beverage sector.June 2025: Phoenix Technologies launched a new food-grade rPET pellet designed specifically for dairy product packaging, enhancing safety and product shelf life.JapanMay 2025: Teijin Limited introduced a next-generation recycled PET fiber targeting high-end fashion and sportswear, aiming to reduce the carbon footprint by up to 30%.April 2025: Toray Industries partnered with a local municipality to expand PET bottle collection networks, strengthening its supply chain for recycled feedstock.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights-all in one place.Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsConsumer Behavior & Demand AnalysisHave a look at our Subscription Dashbord: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg Conclusion:With global sustainability goals intensifying and consumer preference shifting towards eco-friendly products, the recycled PET market is set for sustained growth. Continued technological innovations, government backing, and strategic initiatives by key players will keep driving momentum in the coming years.Related Reports:

