2A Marketing Powers Digital Experience for Growing West Virginia HillFest 2025
As HillFest expands its reach, the team at 2A Marketing has implemented tools to improve user access and streamline information delivery. Among the latest updates is a redesigned venue map aimed at helping both fans and competitors navigate the festival more efficiently. A new blog section now hosts behind-the-scenes stories, event insights, and project highlights, curated to support long-term search visibility.
To help boost attendance, 2A has deployed targeted geo-fence advertising at select motorsports events. These ads promote the 2025 experience, which blends high-performance motorsports with music, food, and family-friendly attractions. The goal is to grow the festival’s regional footprint while making it easier for fans to plan their visit.
The collaboration also includes video content production, enabling the HillFest team to archive highlights and produce engaging reels for digital promotion. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting live events through strategy-driven marketing and real-time communication.
About 2A Marketing:
2A Marketing is a Kansas City-based digital agency specializing in full-service marketing, strategy, and design. Known for its collaborative approach, the firm supports clients across industries through web development, content creation, advertising, and brand management.
Contact information:
Address: 419 Main Street Dr
City: Belton
State: MO
Zip code: 64012
Phone: (816) 318-8898
Email: info@2amarketing.com
Jon Dunn
2A Marketing
+1 816-318-8898
