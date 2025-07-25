North Tahoe Watersports Expands Parasailing Services in North Lake Tahoe, CA

parasailing in tahoe city california parasailing in north lake tahoe parasailing in north lake tahoe california parasailing north tahoe california

North Tahoe Watersports expands parasailing in North Lake Tahoe for summer 2025, offering safe, scenic flights from Kings Beach & Tahoe City with expert crews.

TAHOE CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TAHOE CITY, CA, July 3, 2025 – North Tahoe Watersports, a leading provider of water-based recreation on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore, announces the continued availability and expansion of its parasailing services for the 2025 summer season. The company’s parasailing operations, based in Kings Beach and Tahoe City, offer residents and visitors a safe, scenic, and memorable way to experience parasailing in North Lake Tahoe, as well as throughout Lake Tahoe, California.North Tahoe Watersports provides parasailing in Lake Tahoe, CA , with a focus on safety, professionalism, and accessibility. The company’s certified captains are U.S. Coast Guard licensed and have extensive experience, having conducted over 100,000 flights combined over Lake Tahoe’s waters. Parasailing flights are available for singles, tandems, or triples, accommodating a wide range of ages and comfort levels. Participants as young as five and as old as eighty-five have enjoyed the experience, with weight requirements for flights ranging from 150 to 500 pounds, subject to the captain’s discretion and weather conditions.Each parasailing session includes an approximately one-hour boat ride, with 8-10 minutes of air time per flight. The company uses the latest parasailing equipment and offers both “stay dry” flights and traditional toe dips, depending on guest preference. Up to twelve passengers can be accommodated per trip, and private group bookings are available for larger parties or special occasions.North Tahoe Watersports emphasizes the importance of safety and expertise in all parasailing operations. All staff undergo extensive training in equipment maintenance, weather assessment, and emergency procedures. The team’s deep knowledge of the local area allows for the selection of optimal launch and landing sites, as well as the ability to navigate changing lake conditions and potential hazards.A spokesperson for North Tahoe Watersports stated, “At North Tahoe Watersports, we prioritize safety and customer satisfaction above all else, when it comes to parasailing in Lake Tahoe, California . Our fleet of boats and watercraft is maintained to the highest standards to ensure every guest has a memorable and enjoyable experience on Lake Tahoe.” This focus on safety is reflected in the company’s operational protocols and customer feedback, with many guests noting the professionalism and friendliness of the staff.The parasailing experience is designed to be accessible and enjoyable for all participants. Guests are provided with a thorough orientation, including safety instructions and equipment fitting, prior to departure. The company recommends that participants bring a photo ID, towels, sunscreen, and appropriate clothing for changing weather conditions. Observers are welcome on the boat, space permitting, for a nominal fee.Rates for parasailing in North Lake Tahoe start at $100 per person, with private group rates available. The company operates seasonally, typically from Memorial Day through Labor Day, weather permitting. Reservations can be made online or by phone, and walk-in bookings are accepted based on availability.Business owner Andy H. commented, “In our North Lake Tahoe locations, you will find a new fleet of rentals including Avalon double decker Funships with waterslides, Manitou tritoons, Mastercraft surf boats, traditional Cobalt bow riders, and Seadoo personal watercraft. Join our friendly and knowledgeable staff for parasailing flights and other water adventures. We look forward to helping you with a great day on the water!” This statement reflects the organization’s commitment to providing a wide range of water sports activities and a positive guest experience.About North Tahoe WatersportsNorth Tahoe Watersports operates three locations on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe, offering a comprehensive selection of water sports activities, including parasailing in Tahoe City, CA , boat rentals, personal watercraft (Sea Doo) rentals, kayaks, stand-up paddle boards (SUP), pedal boats, and aqua cycle trikes. The company is committed to safety, customer satisfaction, and providing high-quality equipment for all guests. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Memorial Day through Labor Day, weather permitting.For more information, visit www.northtahoewatersports.com For media inquiries, please contact:North Tahoe WatersportsPhone: (530) 583-9253Email: parasailtahoe@gmail.comWebsite: www.northtahoewatersports.com

