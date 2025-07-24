Cellulose Gel Market estimated to garner $2.3 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.5%

Cellulose Gel Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cellulose gel market size generated $1.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.Increase in use of cellulose gel products as a thickening agent and stabilizer in ice-creams, milk, and baked food, fat-reduced food products and gluten-free products, candy preparation, as an emulsifier in products like margarines, chewing gums, and peanut butter, as an adhesive agent in the production of pencils, paper boxes, and mosquito coils, as an ingredient of drilling mud in the oil-drilling industry, and the rise in millennial expenditure on packaged food & beverages drive the growth of the global cellulose gel market. However, a decline in raw material for the production of cellulose gel hamper the global market growth. On the other hand, the use of cellulose gel as a clean label present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.Download PDF Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31787 The cellulose gel has seen new innovative application-based solutions in edible films and food coatings. The last few years have seen an upswing in innovation for usage of cellulose gel in food and beverage industry.Cellulose gel acts as a thickening agent and stabilizer in ice-creams, milk, and baked food and hence is majorly adopted by the food & beverages industry for manufacturing. This drives the Cellulose Gel Market Growth. It is also majorly used in fat-reduced food products and gluten-free products. It is used extensively in candy preparation as it helps improve quality and textures. Cellulose gel is used as an emulsifier in products like margarines, chewing gums, and peanut butter. Moreover, increased millennial expenditure on packaged food & beverages has resulted in increased Cellulose Gel Market Demand.Buy This Research Full Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cellulose-gel-market/purchase-options The cellulose gel market is segmented into source, application, property, and region. On the basis of source, the market is categorized into wood pulp and refined cotton. On the basis of application, the Cellulose Gel industry is classified into food & beverages, oil & refining, pharmaceutical, paint & textile, cosmetics & personal care, paper coating & household care, and others. On the basis of property, the market is divided into thickening agent, stabilizer, binder, anti-repository agent, lubricator, emulsifier, and excipient. On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, capturing more than one-third of the global cellulose gel market share. The growth in the region can be attributed to huge demand for convenience diet and thriving food & beverages industry in the region. However, Asia-Pacific cellulose gel market is expected to lead in terms of revenue and manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in potential application of cellulose in the Chinese and Indian markets. The rapid expansion of nutraceuticals in the Indian market led to the increased demand for protein over the years and this drives the demand for cellulose gel in the region. Moreover, there is an increase in the demand for cellulose gel in Asia-Pacific, owing to its use in food & beverages industry.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31787 Leading Market PlayersAshland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.Cellulose Solutions Private LimitedE. I. du Pont de Nemours and CompanyJ. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH + Co KGJ.M. Huber CorporationLibraw PharmaMingtai Chemical Co., Ltd.Sigachi Industries LimitedSomaiya GroupSpectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.The report analyzes these key players of the global cellulose gel industry. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Tallow Fatty Acid Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tallow-fatty-acid-market-A12490 Swine Feed Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/swine-feed-market-A09039 Tonic Water Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tonic-water-market-A06850

