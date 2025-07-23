Office of the Governor — Travel Release — Gov. Green to Attend NGA Summer Meeting in Colorado
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
GOVERNOR GREEN TO ATTEND NATIONAL GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION SUMMER MEETING IN COLORADO
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 23, 2025
HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to Colorado for the National Governors Association (NGA) 2025 Summer Meeting on Wednesday, July 23. He will participate in panel discussions with education experts, economists and business leaders. As one of the NGA’s Public Health and Disaster Task Force co–chairs with Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Governor Green will facilitate a discussion with Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz. The session will cover how potential changes to federal health programs could affect states. He will return to Hawai‘i Sunday, July 27, 2025.
Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the evening of July 23 until the afternoon of July 27.
# # #
Media Contacts:
Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Office: 808-586-0120
Email: [email protected]
Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.