Scottsdale-Based Red Bird Road Launches Curated Collection of Eco-Friendly Jewelry Supporting Women-Owned Businesses

Red Bird Road, a woman-owned sustainable jewelry and accessories retailer, today announced the expansion of its curated collection featuring ethically made, eco-friendly jewelry and upcycled designer accessories. The company specializes in waterproof jewelry, gemstone pieces, gold and silver jewelry, and upcycled designer items sourced from women-owned businesses across the United States.

Based in the Scottsdale/Phoenix area, Red Bird Road differentiates itself through its commitment to sustainable styling and conscious consumerism. The company's approach focuses on upcycling materials that would otherwise end up in landfills, while partnering exclusively with small makers and women-owned businesses throughout the production and packaging process.

The curated jewelry collection includes waterproof pieces suitable for everyday wear, ethically sourced gemstone jewelry, and upcycled designer bags, accessories, and hats. Each item is selected based on its quality, sustainability credentials, and the positive impact its purchase creates for small business communities.

Red Bird Road's founder personally hand-selects all products and hand-packs every order in premium packaging, ensuring a personalized customer experience. The company's business model emphasizes community upliftment through partnerships with women-owned businesses and makers who share similar values of ethical production and sustainable practices.

The expansion of Red Bird Road's collection comes as consumer demand for sustainable and ethically made accessories continues to grow. The company's focus on pieces meant to last aligns with increasing consumer awareness about the environmental impact of fast fashion and disposable accessories.

About Red Bird Road

For more information about Red Bird Road and its sustainable jewelry collection, visit https://redbirdrd.com/.



