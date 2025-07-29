Go2Africa’s Top Wellness Destinations in Africa for 2025

Go2Africa Logo Borana Lodge, Kenya Spier Hotel Spa Cape Herbal Bath House Kamba Africa, Congo Wilderness Mombo Wellness

Mindfulness Tourism is on the Rise Across Africa

We’re seeing more travelers asking for safaris that go beyond wildlife, allowing them to reset, recharge, and reconnect,”” — Ashley Gerrand, Africa Safari Expert at Go2Africa

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Go2Africa , part of the Nawiri Group and a B Corp-certified safari specialist, is proud to share the latest wellness experiences and destinations making Africa one of the fastest-growing regions for transformative travel. As demand for wellness tourism continues to accelerate, with the Global Wellness Institute reporting 7.5% annual growth through 2027, Africa is offering discerning travelers more opportunities than ever to combine restorative experiences with immersive nature and culture.From forest bathing beneath ancient Milkwood trees in South Africa’s Western Cape to spa sanctuaries in Botswana’s Okavango Delta, rejuvenating retreats in Kenya’s Laikipia Plateau, and rainforest rituals in the Congo Basin, Go2Africa’s curated collection showcases where wellbeing and wilderness meet.“We’re seeing more travelers asking for safaris that go beyond wildlife, allowing them to reset, recharge, and reconnect,” says Ashley Gerrand, Africa Safari Expert at Go2Africa. “This curated selection reflects the best of Africa’s emerging wellness scene, leading the way by blending luxury, conservation, and holistic well-being in stunning, remote settings. We look forward to helping our clients experience these extraordinary places in 2025 and beyond.”Go2Africa’s wellness portfolio offers guests seamless, expertly crafted itineraries that integrate relaxation, personal growth, and adventure across some of Africa’s most iconic landscapes.The Sanctuary at Wilderness Mombo Camp | Okavango Delta, BotswanaComing soon in 2025, Wilderness elevates its wellness offering at the iconic Mombo Camp in Botswana’s Okavango Delta with the debut of The Sanctuary, an inspired new space that invites guests to slow down, reconnect, and restore. Set within one of Africa’s most breathtaking wilderness areas, The Sanctuary comprises a brand-new wellness hub featuring treatment rooms, meditation cocoons, and a dedicated reception area, seamlessly integrated with Mombo’s existing gym and lap pool, introduced during the camp’s 2018 rebuild. Designed to reflect Wilderness’s holistic wellness philosophy rooted in Nature, Food, Experiences, and Amenities, this tranquil retreat encourages deep relaxation through curated soundscapes, signature scents, and immersive healing experiences. Guests can indulge in body therapies, contrast therapy, and mindful moments while surrounded by the sights and sounds of the Delta. At Mombo, wellness is not an add-on, but a transformative, grounding experience that flows through every aspect of the guest journey. Spier Hotel | Winelands, South Africa:Reopened in March 2025 following a year-long transformation, Spier Hotel in South Africa’s picturesque Winelands now offers a more private, wellness-focused retreat. The redesigned property features 80 rooms, including 12 suites, and introduces a state-of-the-art wellness center with 10 treatment rooms, yoga and Pilates spaces, an adults-only pool, and the signature Cape Herbal Bath House experience, using wild-harvested botanicals. With a strong focus on sustainability, locally sourced cuisine, and tranquil surroundings, Spier Hotel offers an elevated haven for relaxation and renewal.The Wallow at Borana Lodge | Borana Conservancy, Kenya:The Wallow at Borana Lodge is a new solar-powered spa and tranquil retreat designed for ultimate relaxation in the heart of Borana Conservancy, with breathtaking views of Mt. Kenya and Hyena Valley Dam. After an exhilarating morning exploring the conservancy on horseback, foot, or e-bike, guests can indulge in a variety of soothing treatments, including luxurious massages, refreshing facials, and invigorating scrubs, all crafted to leave them feeling completely rejuvenated. The Lodge also introduced a new sundeck, seamlessly connecting the pool to The Wallow. This extended space offers a picturesque spot for lounging, yoga sessions, private candlelit dinners, and game viewing after a restorative spa treatment. This peaceful haven offers the perfect blend of adventure and relaxation, allowing visitors to unwind amidst the serene beauty of nature. This tranquil haven, which debuted in November 2024, allows guests to unwind after an active day on safari with eco-friendly indulgence.Forest Spa at Grootbos Private Nature Reserve | Western Cape, South AfricaBuilding on its reputation as a leader in nature-based wellness, Grootbos Private Nature Reserve has unveiled its newly rebuilt Forest Spa at its Forest Lodge in November 2024, offering a sanctuary of tranquillity beneath the ancient Milkwood trees. With three luxury treatment rooms that open onto the surrounding forest, guests can enjoy soothing therapies while immersed in the sights, sounds, and fresh air of the reserve. Highly skilled therapists provide treatments inspired by the natural surroundings, while a modern gym invites guests to energise both body and mind amidst uninterrupted forest views.Further enhancing its wellbeing offering, Grootbos now invites guests to experience Forest Bathing, a gentle, guided journey through the ancient Milkwood forests, some over a thousand years old. Through simple yet powerful meditative and awareness exercises, guests are encouraged to slow down, breathe deeply, and reconnect with nature. This mindful immersion harnesses the therapeutic power of the forest to reduce stress and enhance overall wellbeing, creating a deeply restorative encounter with one of South Africa’s most biodiverse landscapes.Future Found Sanctuary | Cape Town, South Africa:Future Found Sanctuary, Cape Town’s first and only five-star regenerative retreat, introduced a new series of immersive wellness retreats for travelers seeking more than just a getaway in July 2024. Set on a secluded slope of Table Mountain National Park, this intimate estate invites guests to reset and recharge through small-group experiences designed to nurture physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing. The two-night Reset Retreat offers an introduction to wellness with guided hikes, sound healing, breathwork, and a personalised wellness assessment. For a deeper experience, the three-night Rejuvenation Retreat adds African mud scrubs, cold-water immersion, guided foraging walks, and a cooking class with hyper-local ingredients. The most comprehensive option, the five-night African Horizon Retreat, draws on African healing traditions, with cacao ceremonies, sound journeys, drumming, dance, and guided nature walks.Newmark’s Wellness Director, Steve Uria, shares, “People are no longer looking to just book a hotel stay but to regroup, recover and regenerate. To meet this demand, we have put together a series of small group wellness retreats, hosted at Future Found Sanctuary, that are designed with a great mix of physical, emotional and mental modalities to help people reset during their stay with us.”With architect-designed villas, organic gardens, and spring-fed pools, Future Found Sanctuary provides the ideal setting to disconnect from daily life and reconnect with nature. Guests can further personalise their journey with forest bathing, yoga, meditation, breathwork, acupuncture, and tailored Sensorium Spa treatments. Farm-to-table meals, crafted from ingredients grown on the estate, and sweeping mountain views complete this deeply restorative escape, making it one of Africa’s most distinctive new wellness destinations.Kamba Africa, Congo:At Kamba, wellness meets nature in the heart of the Congo Basin Rainforest from its Ngaga, Lango, and Mboko Lodges. When not trekking for gorillas, guests can enjoy yoga and meditation in breathtaking natural settings or indulge in the Deep Forest Ritual, a 90-minute massage inspired by the lush surroundings introduced in October 2024. This unique treatment supports local women trained through eco-tourism initiatives, blending personal rejuvenation with community empowerment.These extraordinary new wellness offerings affirm Africa’s growing role as a sanctuary for sustainable luxury, blending personal rejuvenation with a profound connection to nature. From state-of-the-art spa treatments to eco-friendly retreats, each experience invites travelers to slow down, breathe deeply, and reconnect with what matters most.Oliver’s Lodge, South Africa:Oliver’s Lodge, nestled near White River in the Mpumalanga province, has introduced cutting-edge Infrared Sauna Therapy to its Wellness Center. This treatment, which debuted in August 2024, offers deep relaxation, detoxification, and skin rejuvenation at lower, more comfortable temperatures. Guests can enhance their experience with full-body exfoliation and massages using signature oil blends, ensuring a luxurious escape from the everyday. Overlooking the first green of the 18-hole championship White River Golf Course, Oliver’s Lodge offers a great escape to unwind and stay active while experiencing the marriage of sophisticated Austrian flair with African warmth and hospitality.Whether seeking solitude in the wild or indulging in soul-nourishing rituals, Africa's lodges and camps offer something truly extraordinary. By prioritizing community empowerment and environmental stewardship, these destinations redefine the meaning of mindful travel, paving the way for a brighter and more sustainable future.About Go2Africa:Go2Africa, part of the Nawiri Group, has been crafting personalized African safaris for over 25 years. With deep local connections and first-hand knowledge, we personally visit every destination, accommodation, and experience we recommend. Based in Cape Town since 1998, we have created seamless and unforgettable journeys for over 200,000 travellers. Recognised by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and the World Travel Awards, we offer expert guidance with 24/7 support. Every journey with us supports Africa’s people and ecosystems, ensuring that travel makes a positive impact. With Go2Africa, it’s not just a safari - it’s your greatest adventure.

