Collective 54 Launches Blocks V2

Collective 54 Logo

A First-of-Its-Kind Solution for Founders of Boutique Professional Service Firms

Our members now have a blueprint for every phase of their journey from founder-led to professionally managed to successfully exited.” — Jeff Klaumann, President of Collective 54.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collective 54, the membership community for boutique professional services firm owners, today announced the release of Version 2 of Blocks, its proprietary on-demand learning system purpose-built for founders aiming to grow, scale, and exit their firms.Unlike generic peer groups, Collective 54 delivers more than community, it provides execution-ready tools. Blocks is a structured learning system that offers dramatic time savings by guiding members through specific use cases in 12 actionable steps. Each step includes detailed instructions, ready-to-use templates, and real-world guidance drawn from the lived experience of successful founders.Version 2 enhances the already-popular V1 by delivering a fully personalized learning pathway inside an upgraded learning management system. It covers the most pressing pain points founders encounter, from client concentration to improving margins to preparing for an exit, and converts them into step-by-step playbooks that can be executed immediately. Blocks V2 is available exclusively to members and is included as part of the Collective 54 membership."Blocks are a breakthrough," said Jeff Klaumann, President of Collective 54. "They turn theory into practice, and allow our members to go from problem to solution faster than ever before. Version 2 is more personalized, more actionable, and more valuable. Our members now have a blueprint for every phase of their journey from founder-led to professionally managed to successfully exited."With the launch of Blocks V2, Collective 54 continues to separate itself from legacy peer networks. Rather than rely on motivational talks or one-size-fits-all frameworks, Collective 54 delivers proprietary intellectual capital designed exclusively for the unique challenges faced by boutique professional services firms.To access Building Blocks and the rest of the Collective 54 system, apply for membership at https://www.collective54.com About Collective 54Collective 54 is the first and only community dedicated to founders of boutique professional services firms. Through proprietary tools, personalized support, and a member-led knowledge base, Collective 54 helps its members grow, scale, and exit their firms on their terms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.