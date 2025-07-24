The RV Shop Becomes Gold Sponsor of E-Racing the Blues for Mental Health 2025

The RV Shop has been named a Gold Sponsor for the 2025 E-Racing the Blues event, following its fundraiser supporting the Mental Health Association in Delaware.

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The RV Shop, a full-service RV repair facility based in New Castle and a trusted mobile RV service provider serving Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and the surrounding region, recently hosted a company go-karting event at Xtreme Zone in New Castle as part of its ongoing commitment to community involvement. The event included a basket raffle fundraiser benefiting the Mental Health Association in Delaware, with proceeds supporting mental health programs and resources across the state.Following the success of the fundraiser, The RV Shop has been named a Gold Sponsor of the 2025 E-Racing the Blues for Mental Health event, which takes place on September 20 and 27. This annual event raises awareness and critical funding for mental health services, offering both virtual and in-person participation options to bring individuals and organizations together in support of a shared cause.Mental health is a deeply personal and increasingly urgent issue that affects families and workplaces alike. By sponsoring E-Racing the Blues, The RV Shop joins a broader effort to promote access to care, reduce stigma, and support those navigating mental health challenges in Delaware and beyond.“Mental health is something that affects so many people, whether we see it or not,” said Patrick Connell, President and Owner of The RV Shop. “We’re glad to support an event that helps raise awareness and brings meaningful resources to our community.”About: With more than 30 years in the industry, The RV Shop has become a trusted provider of RV repair and mobile service across Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland. Operating from a state-of-the-art 80,000-square-foot facility, the company offers everything from routine maintenance and system repairs to full-service collision restoration and professional paint work – all supported by advanced diagnostic tools and experienced technicians.For more information, visit: www.thervshop.com/

