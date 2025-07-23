Scalise Counters Democrat Lies

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.), and Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (R-Va.) to discuss Republicans delivering for hardworking families, as the House, Senate, and White House work to reverse the damage left by Biden's four years of failure. Leader Scalise countered the Democrats’ lies with the truth about how the One Big Beautiful Bill is the most transformative legislation for the middle and working class in this country in a generation, by enacting no tax on tips or overtime, preventing tax hikes, keeping energy production in America, and securing our border. Leader Scalise emphasized how the Democrat party is out of touch with the needs of Americans.

“It's been a very busy first six months working with the Trump Administration to deliver critical wins for hardworking families across America, to deliver wins on those issues that we all ran on, the things we said we would do if we got a Republican White House, Republican Senate, and Republican House. Of course, the One Big Beautiful Bill really is the epitome of so many of those victories, but that's not all we've done. The President has already signed or has on his desk 31 different bills that have been passed by the House and Senate on the desk of the President, almost all of which have been signed into law. After today, maybe all 31 will have been signed into law to continue delivering and getting our country back on track, reversing the damage that was done by Joe Biden in four years, what the Democrats did working with Joe Biden, not just to increase inflation, increase interest rates, to increase regulations and rules that stifled the ability for small businesses to grow. We've been working hard to reverse all of that. And while we are celebrating all of these wins, we are not tired of winning. And the American people aren't either.”

On House committees passing appropriations to the Senate:

“That's why this week, we still have more bills on the House floor, but we also have a lot of work being done in our committees. The Appropriations Committee this week is taking up three more appropriations bills in full committee. [Rep.] Tom Cole and his members have been doing an incredible job getting their bills out of committee. The House has already passed over 60% of all government funding over to the Senate. This week, we're going to see something that hasn't happened in years. The United States Senate is finally taking up a House appropriations bill. That should be something that's always going on in Congress, where you see the House and Senate doing their jobs together. But Chuck Schumer, for years, refused to participate in a normal appropriations process because he wanted shutdowns. He wanted chaos. It's one of the reasons that Democrats lost the Senate is because the American people didn't want that dysfunction. [Majority Leader] John Thune promised there would be a new day in the United States Senate, and Leader Thune is delivering on that. One of those commitments he made is that we would have a normal working appropriations process, and they're actually doing that this week, moving the Milcon VA Appropriations Bill and continuing to move more of the bills that we're sending over from the House.”

On Republicans promoting transparency:

“As the American people see Washington working for them for a change, we're also going to be going during this district work period and explaining to the American people what's been in a lot of those bills because the Democrats have been lying over and over and over again about tax cuts for billionaires. They're talking about hospitals closing. ‘Everybody in America is going to die,’ according to every Democrat. Of course, when the American people look at what's in those bills, they're going, ‘Wait a minute. The waiter and waitress in America who averages $32,000 a year is going to get about $1,700 more in their pockets.’ That's real money for working people.’Every Democrat voted no. While they're going back home and explaining and lying about the bills, we're going to start panning out across the country, telling the truth about what really is happening in the economy for working families. We're proud of that.

“We're not done delivering, but I think it's important that we take some time to talk about what we've already done and delivered as we continue to move more bills. Like I said, a lot of work being done this week in committees. Energy and Commerce has taken up the NIL Bill. You're seeing Judiciary [Committee] focus on that report. It's been covered pretty well, but I think there's a lot more to the story about the Russian collusion hoax that started under President Obama, and some of those facts are finally starting to come out.

“It's interesting to see Democrats want to talk about Jeffrey Epstein all of a sudden. For four years, Democrats hid and covered up the Epstein files. They did. They had it for four years. Trump is in the courts right now trying to get a lot of that information unsealed so the American public can see it. But we're going to continue pushing for that transparency. Our committees are going to keep working to deliver more results for American families. That's what we've been doing.”

On the disarray of the Democrat party:

“That's what we're going to continue to do while Democrats just vote no, they hide, they lie, they try to talk about what they would do if they were in power. Of course, everybody knows what they did when they were in power. They moved a far-left socialist agenda. They're about to elect, as their new party leader, a socialist, marxist mayor of New York City. Half the Democrats, they all want to meet him and take selfies with him, and yet they're not sure if they're going to endorse him or not.

“The bottom line is that's where their party has moved in Washington, in New York. But that's not where America is. Republicans are delivering for Americans, for hardworking families all across the political spectrum. That's why this economy is finally starting to move in the right direction. Our Speaker, who's never slowed down, who's never accepted failure as an option, the man who continues to work and is so patient, listens to our members, and then ultimately delivering with President Trump on this great agenda is our Speaker Mike Johnson.”

