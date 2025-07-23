Submit Release
Public/stakeholder meeting: Clean fuel supply forecast methodology

Commerce is hosting a virtual meeting to present a proposed methodology for the clean fuel supply forecast. Transportation is Washington state’s largest source of harmful greenhouse gas emissions. The public/stakeholder meeting will walk attendees through the methodology on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, from 10-11 a.m.


We’re interested in your comments and will make the draft methodology available as soon as it’s ready. You can ask questions or make recommendations during the meeting on the Zoom platform and at any time by contacting Steven Polunksky via email at steven.polunsky@commerce.wa.gov or by phone at 360-725-2914.

Background: State agencies act under the Transportation Fuel – Clean Fuels Program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the carbon intensity of transportation fuels by implementing the Clean Fuel Standard. This law requires Commerce to prepare a fuel supply forecast and make a prediction about the availability of sufficient credits to meet the requirements of statute and rules.

Commerce must finalize a forecast by October 1, 2025, for the compliance period of January 1, 2026-December 31, 2026. Commerce has contracted with the Berkeley Research Group (BRG) to provide the factual and technical basis for this effort. BRG also produced the previous forecast reports.

