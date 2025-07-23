Travel Advisory: Route 146 North Shift and New Ramp Opening in North Smithfield

Tonight, Wednesday, July 23, starting at 9 p.m., the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close Exit 10 (Route 146A) off Route 146 North in North Smithfield to set up a new traffic pattern. Effective Thursday morning, July 24, at 6 a.m., motorists will encounter a shift to the right in travel lanes on Route 146 North, close to its intersection with Route 146A. This is the final traffic shift for northbound traffic at this bridge, which is being rebuilt as part of the larger Route 146 project.

At the same time the traffic lanes are shifted, RIDOT will open a new ramp it has built to provide connection from Route 146A South to Route 146 North. This ramp provides a more direct and safer connection between these two roads compared to the old configuration.

RIDOT's ongoing Route 146 project will replace multiple bridges, repave 8 miles of road and eliminate congestion at the intersection of Sayles Hill Road and Route 146 with the construction of a new flyover bridge. Approximately 171,000 vehicles use Route 146 daily.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Route 146 project is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.