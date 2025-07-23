Ongoing Drug Investigation in Henderson County Leads to Four Arrests, Seizure of Drugs and Firearm
HENDERSON COUNTY – An ongoing investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, and the Huntingdon Police Department has resulted in the arrest of four people and the seizure of cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.
On July 22nd, authorities executed a search warrant at a residence in the 7700 block of Sardis Scott’s Hill Road in Henderson County. Upon entering the home, agents and detectives located marijuana, multiple bags of packaged methamphetamine, multiple bags of cocaine, scales, smoking devices, and a firearm. Four adults inside the home were arrested and booked into the Henderson County Jail.
- Colton Wade Lynch (DOB: 6/26/91): Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Cocaine), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule VI (Marijuana), Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: $25,000
- Tiffany Daisy Englet (DOB: 10/10/77): Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Cocaine), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule VI (Marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000
- Dylan Kaine Stines (DOB: 6/10/99): Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Cocaine), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule VI (Marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000
- Katlin Annette Wise (DOB: 11/10/99): Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Cocaine), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule VI (Marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: None
The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.
