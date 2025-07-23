Following increased CHP operations, California sees 13% reduction in stolen vehicles statewide

Of the stolen vehicles in California, nearly 94% cars and 90% personal trucks and SUVs were recovered.

Significant regional investment by the state

Through expanded regional efforts with the California Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies, Governor Newsom sought to strengthen efforts to fight vehicle theft through crime suppression operations in key areas, including Oakland, Bakersfield and San Bernardino. These ongoing regional operations have shown positive results throughout the broader communities in Alameda, Kern and San Bernardino counties. Working closely with local law enforcement agencies, auto thieves, repeat offenders and organized crime groups have been disrupted, and their activities have been thwarted.

As a result of these public safety collaborations, each of these counties saw a significant drop in vehicle thefts in 2024:

Alameda: down 18% from 2023

Kern: down 28% from 2023

San Bernardino: down 11% from 2023

Other notable drops by county in stolen vehicles from 2023 includes:

Imperial : down 13%

Orange : down 16%

Riverside : down 24%

Sacramento : down 23%

San Diego : down 11%

San Francisco : down 17%

Santa Barbara : down 29%

Tulare : down 22%

Yolo : down 24%

“We are proud to see fewer vehicles being stolen across the state,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “The CHP and our law enforcement partners are working hard every day to stop these crimes, protect California’s communities and hold criminals responsible.”

Automobiles are a vital part of daily life for work, school and family. When a vehicle is stolen, it impacts more than just property—it can take away a person’s freedom and sense of security. View the 2024 report on stolen vehicles and their recoveries here.

Stronger enforcement. Serious penalties. Real consequences.

California has invested $1.6 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. In 2023, as part of California’s Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.

Last August, Governor Newsom signed into law the most significant bipartisan legislation to crack down on property crime in modern California history. Building on the state’s robust laws and record public safety funding, these bipartisan bills offer new tools to bolster ongoing efforts to hold criminals accountable for smash-and-grab robberies, property crime, retail theft, and auto burglaries. While California’s crime rate remains at near historic lows, these laws help California adapt to evolving criminal tactics to ensure perpetrators are effectively held accountable.