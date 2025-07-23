TOF Helmets 2.0 Launches with Customizable Design and Certified Safety for Urban Riders

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TOF Helmets is pleased to announce the launch of its second-generation helmet design, TOF Helmets 2.0 , offering a fresh alternative for riders seeking both safety and personal expression. Now live on Kickstarter , the project reached its funding goal within hours, signaling strong early support from the global riding community.According to the company, unlike traditional helmets that offer a fixed design, TOF Helmets 2.0 allows riders to change the helmet’s outer Skin in under just one minute - without tools or adhesives. This innovative system is designed for motorcycles, mopeds, and scooters, giving users the ability to adapt their helmet’s appearance to match different looks, moods, or occasions while maintaining a consistent protective core.“The idea for TOF Helmets started with a simple frustration: helmets all look the same,” says Rick Keijzer, Founder and CEO of TOF Helmets. “Riders spend so much time choosing gear that reflects their personality—jackets, gloves, even their bikes—but when it comes to helmets, there’s little room for individuality. We wanted to change that. With TOF Helmets, you get the flexibility to update your style without sacrificing protection.”Building on the foundation of the original TOF Helmet, the 2.0 version incorporates rider feedback to deliver improved ergonomics and enhanced functionality. The result is a system that offers both versatility and reliability, with a streamlined experience for everyday use. For example, some of the key features of TOF Helmets 2.0 include:• Changeable Lycra Skins: Riders can swap out helmet covers in seconds, offering an effortless way to update their look.• Multi-Ride Compatibility: Suitable for motorcycles, mopeds, and scooters—ideal for urban commuters and recreational riders alike.• Globally Certified Safety: The helmet meets ECE and DOT standards, ensuring street-legal use across Europe, the United States, and beyond.• Refined Second-Generation Design: Engineered for comfort and performance based on real-world feedback from the riding community.The Kickstarter campaign includes access to limited-edition Skins, featuring options such as zebra print, matte finishes, and stars-and-stripes graphics. Early supporters receive exclusive rewards and discounted pricing.“Most helmets lock you into one design until you replace the whole thing—and that’s expensive, wasteful, and limiting,” said Keijzer. “Our goal was to offer riders a smarter solution: one core helmet with endless visual possibilities. TOF Helmets 2.0 is the only certified helmet system we know of that delivers this level of flexibility, style, and convenience.”TOF Helmets 2.0 is now live and available to support on Kickstarter at www.kickstarter.com/projects/tofhelmets/one-helmet-many-styles For more information on TOF Helmets please visit www.tofhelmets.com About TOF HelmetsTOF is an Amsterdam based company which develops and produces innovative helmets. TOF Helmets are designed for urban mobility, ideal for riding mopeds, (motor)scooters, and motorcycles. What sets TOF Helmets apart is the use of Lycra helmet covers, known as Skins, which let riders effortlessly customize the helmet. These Skins offer endless design possibilities so you can express your personality every time you ride.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.