It’s Boba Time Expands With Third Bakersfield Location and Debut of San Ysidro Store

It's Boba Time Opens New Stores in Bakersfield and San Ysidro

Viral Dubai Chocolate Frappe available at new store locations.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s Boba Time, one of Southern California’s fastest-growing boba tea brands, is expanding once again—this time with two new store openings in Bakersfield and San Ysidro, continuing its community-first growth strategy in vibrant, diverse neighborhoods.

The brand’s third Bakersfield location officially opens on Wednesday, July 23, at 5419 Gosford Road, Suite 100, further cementing its presence in the Central Valley. Just five days later, It’s Boba Time will open its first-ever San Ysidro store on Monday, July 28, at 3976 Camino De La Plaza, Suite 210, just steps from the Las Americas Premium Outlets and the U.S.-Mexico border.

As It’s Boba Time expands beyond its Los Angeles roots, its location strategy remains focused on neighborhood with strong local pride, family-owned businesses, and multigenerational communities, from Bakersfield’s southwest corridor to the cultural gateway of San Ysidro.

The opening of a third Bakersfield location reinforces the city’s love for customizable milk teas, smoothies, iced coffees, matcha, and iced teas, while the new San Ysidro store represents a meaningful step toward increasing access to boba culture across underserved and high-traffic areas of San Diego County.

Both stores will feature It’s Boba Time’s full drink lineup, including digital ordering and mobile stamp rewards through the company’s app.

To celebrate the openings, both stores will serve It’s Boba Time’s latest limited-time drink releases—including the new Cream Top Latte series, Lime Series, and the Dubai Chocolate Frappe, which has quickly gone viral across social media.

Cream Top Series Highlights:

Double Matcha – Ceremonial matcha with oat milk and a velvety matcha foam top, sweetened with agave.

Banana Coffee – Espresso and milk with banana cream foam, finished with cinnamon and vanilla.

Caramel Einspanner – A rich blend of espresso, milk, caramel, and cream foam for a sweet-meets-smooth finish.

Dubai Chocolate Frappe: A decadent mix of pistachio and matcha frappe layered with chocolate syrup, topped with crispy kataifi flakes and crushed pistachio.

Lime Series: Summer-ready flavors including Mango Lime Iced Tea, Pineapple Lime Iced Tea, and the Watermelon Lime Slush — all refreshing, tangy, and blended to beat the heat.

Both Bakersfield and San Ysidro locations will offer dine-in and takeout service, along with in-store ordering, digital pickup options, and access to ongoing loyalty promotions through the It’s Boba Time app.

About It's Boba Time

Founded in 2003 with a passion for blending the best of American flavors with the rich tradition of Asian milk tea. From smoothies and slushes to milk teas and açaí bowls, every drink is made-to-order using only the freshest ingredients and endless customization options while offering free tapioca boba pearls in each drink. It’s Boba Time has become a go-to destination for both boba lovers and those looking for bold, creative flavor combinations. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and a welcoming atmosphere, It’s Boba Time continues to redefine the beverage experience across Los Angeles, Orange County, and beyond. Discover more at itsbobatime.com or follow us on Instagram @itsbobatime.

