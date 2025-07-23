Beth Harris Runs for Palmer Lake Board of Trustees in the September 9 Special Election

Beth Harris is for the people of Palmer Lake.

Candidate seeks to ensure citizens’ voices are heard, respected, and reflected in town decisions

PALMER LAKE, CO, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beth Harris, resident of Palmer Lake, Colorado, has officially filed to run for the Palmer Lake Board of Trustees. Harris brings grassroots political leadership, years of corporate leadership experience with major financial services firms, and a deep regard for the citizens of the town of Palmer Lake. A special election will be held on September 9.

Of her qualifications, Harris said, “I offer leadership, teamwork, and real-world experience managing complex organizations. I’d be honored to use those skills to serve Palmer Lake as trustee.”

In 2025, Harris led a highly successful grass roots political movement to recall Board of Trustees members Shana Ball, Kevin Dreher, and Dennis Stern. Dennis Stern is no longer eligible for recall after he and all but one of his fellow Board of Trustees colleagues appointed him as mayor to fill the seat, which was vacated in June when Glant Havenar resigned. The remaining two trustees – Shana Ball and Kevin Dreher – are still eligible for recall. Their recalls will also be voted upon during the September 9 special election.

“Many of the town’s citizens have personally expressed to me their concerns about disenfranchisement. I see the need for a return to governmental service and transparency owed to its citizens by the laws of our town’s municipal code, our state’s statutes, and our nation.”

For more information, contact:

Beth Harris

info@bethharris.org

www.bethharris.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.