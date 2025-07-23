Attorney General Bonta Asks Court to Place Los Angeles County Juvenile Halls in Receivership

Seeks compensation fund for youth harmed in the County’s care during its noncompliance with the judgment secured by the Attorney General

LOS ANGELES – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced that he is asking the Los Angeles County Superior Court to place Los Angeles County’s juvenile halls into a receivership amid the County’s persistent failure to comply with a stipulated judgment, enforcement order, and two stipulated amendments secured by the Attorney General’s Office since 2021. In the filing, the Attorney General argues that while it is a measure of last resort, receivership — or total control by an appointed officer of the court over the management and operations of the juvenile halls, including the setting of budgets; procurement of goods; hiring and firing of staff; and all other necessary decisions to bring the juvenile halls into compliance — is necessary to address the ongoing and immediate harm to youth at the facilities resulting from chronic illegal and unsafe conditions. In recent years, youth at these facilities have suffered severe harms, including overdoses on narcotics allowed to enter the facility, youth-on-youth violence facilitated by staff, and significant unmet medical needs — and will continue to do so if the juvenile halls remain under the County’s authority. Attorney General Bonta’s proposed receivership, if approved, would give a court-appointed receiver all the powers vested with the County, and additional powers as approved by the court necessary to bring about compliance, providing the receiver with the tools necessary to shepherd the juvenile halls toward long-overdue compliance with the judgment.

“Today, for the first time in my office’s history, we are asking a court to place the subject of a pattern-and-practice investigation into receivership. This drastic step to divest Los Angeles County of control over its juvenile halls is a last resort — and the only option left to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the youth currently in its care,” said Attorney General Bonta. “For four-and-a-half years, we’ve moved aggressively to bring the County into compliance with our judgment — and we’ve been met with glacial progress that has too often looked like one step forward and two steps back. Enough is enough. These young people deserve better, and my office will not stop until they get it. A receivership is the best and only option to turn Los Angeles County juvenile halls around, and we believe the court will agree.”

In January 2021, after an extensive investigation by the California Department of Justice into conditions at the County of Los Angeles’s juvenile halls, the Attorney General secured a comprehensive stipulated judgment aimed at remedying the unsafe and illegal conditions revealed by the investigation. Over the following years, the California Department of Justice has aggressively enforced compliance with this judgment, including (1) multiple motions approved by the court to enforce and strengthen the judgment; (2) an expansion of the monitoring team; (3) training from the monitoring team to the County; (4) numerous offers by the monitoring team to provide additional technical assistance to the County; (5) multiples directives from the Monitor that were not followed; and (6) the Attorney General’s extensive engagement with the County regarding areas of noncompliance, including noncompliance observed during site visits to the juvenile halls.

Despite continuous enforcement and monitoring, conditions at Los Angeles County juvenile halls have deteriorated and the County remains out of compliance with 75% of the provisions of the judgment. Persistent failures include adequate staffing of the juvenile halls; stemming the flow of drugs; preventing staff from instigating or encouraging youth-on-youth assaults; delivering youth to medical appointments; preventing retaliation against youth who file grievances; and ensuring cameras are installed in all areas and that video footage is reviewed, among other concerns.

Several particularly egregious incidents highlight the untenable and unsafe conditions at these facilities: First, in March 2025, Attorney General Bonta secured a grand jury indictment of 30 probation staff for child endangerment and abuse, battery, and conspiracy for permitting, facilitating, and encouraging 69 fights involving 143 different victims between July 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023. Second, a number of overdoses have occurred at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in 2025, despite a court order mandating the County improve its contraband-screening protocols. At the same time, the Board of State and Community Corrections has issued findings of unsuitably for both Los Padrinos and Barry J. Nidorf Secure Youth Treatment Facility, and the juvenile division of the Los Angeles County Superior Court has ordered the County to depopulate Los Padrinos.

For all of these reasons, and the many more outlined in a filing today with the court, Attorney General Bonta is asking the court to place Los Angeles County juvenile halls in a receivership and in doing so, to transfer all authority and powers currently vested with the County to a court-appointed receiver. The filing explains that less-intensive interventions have repeatedly failed to bear fruit and that nothing about the County’s record to date suggest that giving the County more time to achieve compliance will result in anything but prolonging the unsuitability of conditions endured by youth in their care.

The Attorney General also asks that the court order the County to establish a compensation fund for youth to redress and repair the injuries suffered in the County’s custody due to its noncompliance with the judgment, including medical and education expenses.

A copy of the filing, which is subject to approval by the court, is available here.