MARK GORKIN’S NEWEST CHILDREN’S BOOK BRINGS TO LIFE A FRESH AND SPIRITED HIDE-AND-SEEK ADVENTURE

Where Is Charlotte? Or Where Is _______?: A Personal Story-Song Book

Author Mark Gorkin offers a novel take on a timeless childhood game, fostering courage, confidence, and genuine bonds to young readers

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ready to present an exciting new spin on the timeless game of Hide-and-Seek, author Mark Gorkin, also known as "The Stress Doc," introduces his latest children’s book, “ Where Is Charlotte? Or Where Is _______?: A Personal Story-Song Book .” Inspired by the classic tune of “Frère Jacques,” this tale encourages both adults and children to engage in reading and singing together, as they set off on the lively journey of a daring and whimsical little girl named Charlotte.Charlotte stands out in the game of hide-and-seek: she is a playful, bold trickster with a loud voice and an even larger-than-life personality. From lurking beneath tables to gliding with the wind, she boldly ventures into her surroundings and showcases her true self with unwavering confidence. Her tale draws in young ones to explore, express their thoughts freely, and celebrate their individuality.Throughout the book, Charlotte’s image evolves, showcasing a vibrant spectrum of diverse children. This vibrant visual narrative invites readers from diverse backgrounds to find reflections of themselves in Charlotte’s character, highlighting emotional expression, independence, and deep connections and culminating in a delightful “bear hug.”“Visually appealing and heartwarming,” Amazon customer Sal describes the book in her review. She recommends the end-of-section prompts, which encourage contemplation about accepting and regulating children's autonomy. Moreover, the visuals of the work harmoniously enhance the narrative, creating an enchanting tribute to the genuine spirit of childhood. Another reader, Brenda James, echoes this sentiment, sharing how reading the story with her younger cousin has been an enjoyable experience thanks to the book’s enchanting illustrations and heartfelt narrative, sparking imagination and self-assurance.In “Where Is Charlotte? Or Where Is _______?: A Personal Story-Song Book,” Mark Gorkin’s distinctive mantra shines through, inspiring readers to embrace their true selves while maintaining a sense of humility. This uplifting message is intricately blended into the narrative's flow and imagery, making it a perfect addition for family reading sessions and early childhood learning. Immerse in the fascinating realm of this vibrant tale packed with bravery and heartwarming connection, now available on Amazon!Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

