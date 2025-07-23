Submit Release
Statement from NSF Chief of Staff Brian Stone, performing the duties of the NSF Director, on the White House AI Action Plan

The White House's AI Action Plan sends a clear message: the United States is all-in on winning the future of artificial intelligence. This road map removes barriers to American innovation and reaffirms our commitment to seizing the opportunities of AI to advance economic competitiveness and national security. At the U.S. National Science Foundation, we're proud to have a critical role in realizing this future.

Over the coming weeks, NSF will unveil a series of major initiatives that align with this momentum, including:

  • New NSF AI Research Institutes to accelerate breakthroughs in foundational AI and the application of AI to health, education, chemistry and materials science.
  • A partnership to create a large language model infrastructure to develop cutting-edge capabilities to drive AI for science.
  • AI Testbeds to evaluate real-world AI systems with transparency and rigor.
  • The next phase of the National AI Research Resource to supercharge AI innovation through access to critical computational resources, data, software and training resources.

These investments will help secure U.S. leadership in AI while ensuring the benefits of this powerful technology reach across America and create more jobs. NSF stands ready to work alongside our partners in government, private industry and philanthropy to keep American innovation on the frontier where it belongs.

