Columbia, Missouri Launches Inaugural COMO Restaurant Week: A Citywide Culinary Celebration

COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Columbia is inviting residents and visitors to experience the city’s vibrant culinary scene during the first-ever COMO Restaurant Week , taking place July 25 through August 3, 2025.Known for its creative kitchens, farm-fresh ingredients, and passionate local chefs, Columbia is ready to shine with this 8-day event designed to celebrate and support its vibrant hospitality community.From cozy cafés to innovative fine dining establishments, COMO Restaurant Week offers a perfect opportunity to taste the best of what the city has to offer while supporting the local restaurants that help define the city’s cultural flavor.What’s on the Menu:Exclusive Prix-Fixe Menus: Enjoy special multi-course meals with promotional pricing from a wide variety of participating eateries.Elevated Local Flavor: From classic Midwestern comfort food to global fusions and creative vegan dishes, the week is a passport to the best of Columbia dining Support Local, Eat Local: COMO Restaurant Week promotes the city's top culinary talent, from chefs and entrepreneurs to the hospitality teams behind every great meal.Dine Your Way: Dine-in, takeout, and curbside options are available at many locations, allowing attendees to enjoy the event however they please.Event Highlights:Dates: July 25 – August 3, 2025Offerings: Prix fixe three-course dinners, two-course lunches, and “CounterCulture” grab-and-go mealsParticipating Locations: Includes full-service restaurants, cafés, and coffee shops across ColumbiaParking: Free parking at meters and in city garages on both weekendsReservations: Strongly recommended for table service establishmentsWho Should Attend?Food lovers, families, date-night diners, and adventurous eaters - everyone is invited to explore Columbia’s diverse and dynamic food scene. COMO Restaurant Week is an invitation to eat, explore, and celebrate the city's rich culinary culture.

