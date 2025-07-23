Bitpace to Showcase Crypto Payment Solutions at SBC Summit 2025 in Lisbon

Bitpace to exhibit at SBC Summit 2025 in Lisbon, highlighting custom crypto payments for the global iGaming industry

Our goal is to empower businesses with a secure, flexible payment infrastructure that scales across markets” — Hristo Koevski, Head of Sales - Emerging Markets, at Bitpace

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bitpace , a leading provider of crypto payment solutions for businesses, will exhibit at the SBC Summit 2025 , taking place from 16 to 18 September at Feira Internacional de Lisboa & Meo Arena. Attendees can meet the Bitpace team at Hall 4, Booth E255.SBC Summit is one of the iGaming industry's largest global gatherings, drawing participants from over 130 countries. Following record attendance in 2024, the event returns to Lisbon in 2025 with expanded zones, specialised summits, and an even broader international focus.At this year’s summit, Bitpace will demonstrate how its crypto payment gateway enables businesses to simplify global transactions, enhance security and reduce operational costs. Attendees can experience live demos of Bitpace’s customisable payment interfaces and discover how crypto solutions are transforming cross-border payments across the iGaming industry.“Our goal is to empower businesses with a secure, flexible payment infrastructure that scales across markets,” said Hristo Koevski, Head of Sales - Emerging Markets, at Bitpace. “SBC Summit provides the perfect platform to showcase how crypto can unlock new revenue opportunities for iGaming companies.”Bitpace’s team will also be available to discuss regulatory developments, including how MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) is shaping the future of crypto payments in Europe and beyond.To learn more or schedule a meeting at SBC Summit 2025, contact: sales@bitpace.comAbout BitpaceBitpace is a crypto payment gateway providing seamless and reliable payment solutions. Developed by a team of fintech, payment, and product experts, Bitpace’s payment offerings empower businesses to accept crypto from their clients with fewer volatility or liquidity risks. Its diverse services facilitate global settlements in over 70 crypto and 40 fiat currencies for the e-commerce, finance, and real estate sectors.For media inquiries, contact press@bitpace.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.