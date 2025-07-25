Parrish-Based Fencing Company Urges Pool Fence Checks During Summer to Protect Families

As summer heats up, Wimauma Fencing reminds homeowners to ensure pool fences comply with Florida safety standards to prevent accidents and protect children.

PARRISH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer is prime time for backyard pool fun across Parrish, but with increased pool use comes a heightened need for safety precautions. Local fencing contractor Wimauma Fencing is reminding residents that Florida’s pool fencing laws are more than just regulations—they are essential safeguards designed to protect families, especially young children, from accidental drownings.Understanding Florida’s Pool Fence RequirementsFlorida’s Residential Swimming Pool Safety Act sets specific criteria for pool barriers to prevent unsupervised access by young children. According to the law, fences must be at least four feet tall, creating a clear physical barrier. Moreover, no gaps or openings larger than four inches are allowed—whether between vertical slats or underneath the fence—to eliminate potential escape routes for curious toddlers.Gates are held to equally strict standards. They must be self-closing and self-latching, meaning they automatically shut behind users to prevent being accidentally left open. Additionally, gates are required to swing outward from the pool area, further reducing the chance of unauthorized entry.Beyond these clear-cut specifications, the pool fence must form a continuous enclosure around the entire pool, leaving no bypasses or shortcuts that could allow unsupervised access.Why Regular Maintenance and Professional Installation MatterRegular fence inspections and maintenance are just as important as initial installation, the company notes. Small issues such as broken latches, sagging panels, or vegetation encroaching on the barrier can undermine safety and should be addressed promptly.“Pool fencing must meet very specific safety standards, and it can be tricky for homeowners to navigate all the details on their own,” explained Wimauma Fencing. “ Hiring a professional fencing company like Wimauma Fencing means you’re working with a team fully familiar with Florida’s regulations and best practices. We ensure fences are installed correctly, inspected thoroughly, and maintained properly to provide effective protection.”About Wimauma FencingWith years of experience serving Parrish and the Tampa Bay area, Wimauma Fencing has earned a reputation as a trusted provider of durable, high-quality fencing solutions. Specializing in both residential and commercial fence installations, the company is committed to delivering exceptional craftsmanship, personalized service, and expert advice to meet the unique needs of every client. Their expertise was showcased on HGTV’s “100 Day Dream Home,” highlighting their dedication to quality and design. For more information or to request a free quote, contact Wimauma Fencing directly or visit their website wimaumafencing.com

