Now Hiring! TBI Announces CJIS Support Specialist Opening

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

CJIS SUPPORT SPECIALIST 1 CJIS Division Davidson County 1 Vacancy

Job Duties:

Responsible for providing technical assistance to law enforcement agencies and vendors regarding the TN Information Exchange System Message Switch. This position requires familiarity with CJIS Systems, NCIC, III, NLETS, NICS, and their interactions with state-level systems via the message switch. Must have the ability to trace message failures and delays, as well as understanding how data moves across secure networks. Strong problem-solving skills are necessary for bridging gaps between law enforcement employees and IT personnel, along with technical understanding for identifying, diagnosing and aiding in resolving data transmission issues across multiple CJIS Systems on the state and federal level. Must be Knowledgeable of CJIS Security policy standards and ensure compliance in all technical operations. This position requires availability of overtime and occasional weekend work.

Preferred Qualifications:

Strong understanding of CJIS Systems and related protocols. Proven experience in technical support or a similar role, preferably within law enforcement or governmental organizations. Must have excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail. Ability to communicate complex technical concepts clearly to non-technical stakeholders. Familiarity with the FBI CJIS Security Policy and data privacy requirements.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and one year of full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years.

Monthly Salary: $4,017 – $6,039

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 69491. This position will remain posted from July 23, 2025 – July 29, 2025 for five (5) business days.

