Maryland Waterway Improvement Fund Provides $20 Million in Capital Grants for Public Boating Access, Navigable Waterways and Safety

July 23, 2025

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will provide $20 million in Waterway Improvement Fund allocations to communities and projects throughout Maryland in Fiscal Year 2026, which begins July 1. The funds will support new and improved public boating access facilities, dredging of navigable public waterways; emergency vessels and equipment for local first responders; and other important infrastructure and initiatives.

“Keeping Maryland’s waterways accessible, safe, and navigable is a priority for our maritime state,” said Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “And it’s a team effort, requiring the remarkable cooperative management of local, state, and federal infrastructure and resources. DNR is proud to administer the Waterway Improvement Fund, an essential program funded by Maryland’s boating public and distributed in close partnership with our waterfront communities.”

The Waterway Improvement Fund is primarily derived from the one-time 5% excise tax when a boat is purchased and titled in the state, as well as a small portion of the state gas tax. It has been used to construct and maintain more than 400 public boating facilities, 250 public navigational channels, and to acquire vessels.

Applications are reviewed and projects are selected based on local government and state priorities, which are evaluated to determine the benefit to the general boating public. Fiscal Year 2026 applications totaled more than $42.8 million in Waterway Improvement Fund requests.

Beginning July 15, the Department of Natural Resources will accept Waterway Improvement Fund applications for the next fiscal year through the department’s online ​Grants Gateway.

Projects funded in FY26 include:

Anne Arundel County:

Upper West River and Johns Creek, dredging

$530,000

Annapolis Fire Department, fire and rescue vessel and equipment

$32,250

Reconfiguring of St Mary’s Creek mooring field in Spa Creek, Annapolis

$250,000

Baltimore County:

Cox’s Point Park boating facility replacement

$450,000

Shallow Creek and North Point Creek Maintenance dredging

$500,000

Replacement of boat ramps at Rocky Point Park

$200,000

Replacement and expansion of Dundee Creek Marina

$500,000

Caroline County:

Replacement of bulkhead at Crouse Park

$225,000

Greensboro boating facility and parking/access road improvements

$75,000

Charles County:

New engines for two Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department fire and rescue vessels

$40,000

Sweden Point Marina improvements

$1 million

Dorchester County:

Cambridge Municipal Marina wave attenuator

$250,000

Cambridge Municipal Marina replacement of timber decking

$250,000

Frederick County:

Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue vessel

$15,500

Harford County:

Swan Harbor Farm dredge material placement site remediation

$1.5 million

Maintenance dredging of navigable public boating channels in Foster Branch

$200,000

Prince George’s County:

Piscataway Creek dredging

$200,000

Queen Anne’s County:

Phase 2 dredging of Queenstown Creek channel and beneficial use of material

$1.5 million

Evaluation and engineering for Kent Narrows jetty

$75,000

United Communities Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department vessel and equipment

$80,000

Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department Rescue Vessel and equipment

$80,000

Somerset County:

Somers Cove Marina bulkhead replacement and facility improvements

$4.5 million

Reconstruction of Somerset County dock in Ewell

$350,000

Shoreline protection for the navigable channel at Ewell Basin

$50,000

Renovation of public boating infrastructure at Ewell Basin

$75,000

Construction of a stone breakwater to protect the Tylerton Harbor

$400,000

St. Mary’s County:

Wicomico Shores boating pier improvements

$199,000

Point Lookout State Park Marina improvements

$1 million

Forest Landing Boating facility repairs

$50,000

Talbot County:

Channel dredging at Clairborne Landing

$50,000

Replacement of the bulkhead and boating structures at Tilghman Street in Oxford

$250,000

St. Michaels West Harbor Road and Chew Avenue public marina improvements

$150,000

Boating facility improvements on Tilghman Creek

$75,000

Wicomico County:

Leonards Mill Park boat ramp replacement and improvements

$250,000

Nanticoke Harbor boat ramp replacement

$75,000

Cedar Hill Boat Ramp Reconstruction in Bivalve

$250,000

Worcester County:

George Island Landing boating facility improvements

$250,000

Pocomoke State Park Shad Landing Marina improvements

$1 million

Statewide (Funds used by DNR for the benefit of all waterway users):

Clean Vessel Act – Pumpout Program Equipment

$213,785

DNR vessel for surveying, monitoring, buoy maintenance and deployment, and storm response

$400,000

Matching funds required for statewide federal boating grant program

$300,000

Statewide emergency and maintenance dredging needs

$1.66 million

Design and construction of eligible shore erosion control projects

$500,000