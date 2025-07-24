Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centers Expands Periodontics Department with the Appointment of Dr. Chantal Mehanna

Dr. Chantal Mehanna - Specialist Periodontist at Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centers Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centers

Renowned Periodontist Joins Marina Walk Center, Bringing 15+ Years of Advanced Surgical and Cosmetic Expertise

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centers is proud to welcome Dr. Chantal Mehanna, Specialist Periodontist, to its growing team of experienced board-certified dental specialists.

Dr. Chantal brings over 15 years of clinical expertise in periodontics, having practiced in both Lebanon and the UAE. She specializes in cosmetic and surgical periodontal procedures including scaling and root planing, crown lengthening, tissue grafts, sinus lifts, extractions, and dental implant placements.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s in General Science from Collège des Sœurs des Saints-Cœurs, Dr. Chantal earned both her dental degree and Master’s in Periodontology from Saint Joseph University in Lebanon. She has completed advanced clinical training across the US, Germany, Romania, Italy, Hungary, and Bulgaria, mastering cutting-edge techniques in bone regeneration and implant therapy. She speaks English, Arabic, French, and Italian.

“We are proud to welcome Dr. Chantal Mehanna to our team,” says Dr. E. Nicolas, Founder of Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centers. “Her clinical expertise, commitment to excellence, and passion for continuous learning reflect the standards we hold at Drs. Nicolas & Asp. We are confident she will make a meaningful impact on the care we provide our patients.”

“At Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centers, we are committed to providing advanced, evidence-based periodontal care tailored to each patient’s needs. With a team of skilled specialists and a fully equipped, state-of-the-art environment, we continue to lead the way in modern gum and implant therapy—driven by innovation, clinical excellence, and a deep-rooted dedication to patient wellbeing.”

Dr. Chantal is now seeing patients at Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centers – Marina Walk. For appointments, please call 04 394 7777 or visit nicolasandasp.com.

About Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centers

Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centers is a leading multispecialty dental practice in Dubai, founded on a commitment to genuine, patient-centered care — reflected in our motto: “Caring is our Concern.” Since 1991, we’ve earned the trust of both local and expatriate families through the dedication of our skilled clinical and non-clinical teams. Our greatest reward lies in patient satisfaction, loyalty, and recommendations. With a strong reputation for clinical excellence and personalized service, we operate state-of-the-art clinics in Jumeirah, The Springs Souk, Marina Gate, and Uptown Mirdif. For more information, please visit nicolasandasp.com.

