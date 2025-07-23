Mold Release Agents Market Analysis: Global Trends, Opportunities & Future Outlook 2025 | DataM Intelligence
The Mold Release Agents Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2032.
Market Overview:
The Mold Release Agents Market has become a vital part of modern manufacturing, offering critical solutions that prevent materials from sticking to molds, thus improving productivity and product quality. Innovations in semi-permanent and water-based agents are reshaping the competitive landscape, enabling industries to meet both performance and environmental compliance requirements.
Market Drivers and Opportunities:
Sustainable Solutions: Increased emphasis on low-VOC and water-based release agents to comply with stringent environmental regulations.
Growing Automotive and Construction Demand: Expansion of lightweight composites and precision parts in automotive and construction drives demand for advanced mold release solutions.
Technological Advancements: Continuous R&D investments are leading to new formulations that enhance efficiency, reduce downtime, and extend mold life.
Market Segmentation:
By Product:
Water-based Mold Release Agents
Solvent-based Mold Release Agents
Others.
By Application:
Die-Casting
PU Molding
Concrete
Rubber Molding
Plastic Molding
Wood Composites & Panel Pressing
Composite Molding
Others.
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa.
Market Geographical Share:
North America is a crucial market, fueled by technical advancements and strong demand from the automotive and packaging industries.
Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with rapid industrialization, increased consumer spending, and manufacturing hubs in China, India, and Japan.
Europe continues to emphasize sustainable and high-performance solutions, driven by strict environmental standards and advanced composite applications.
Key Players in the Market:
Leading companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and regional expansions to strengthen their market presence:
Chem-Trend L.P.
Henkel Ag & Co. KGaA
Croda International PLC
LANXESS Group
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
Daikin Industries, Ltd.
Michelman, Inc.
Marbocote Limited
Abrasive Supply Company, Inc.
Miller-Stephenson, Inc.
Recent Developments:
USA
In January 2025, Chem-Trend launched a next-generation bio-based mold release agent designed specifically for polyurethane applications, delivering high performance with a reduced environmental impact.
September 2024: Michelman, Inc. announced the expansion of its R&D center in Ohio to focus on water-based mold release agents catering to sustainable manufacturing.
Japan
May 2025: Shin-Etsu Chemical introduced a high-performance silicone-based release agent targeting EV battery component manufacturing.
November 2024: Daikin Industries, Ltd. opened a new production facility in Osaka to meet rising domestic and regional demand for eco-friendly mold release agents.
Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights-all in one place.
Competitive Landscape
Sustainability Impact Analysis
KOL / Stakeholder Insights
Unmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots
Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis
Quarterly Industry Report Updated
Live Market & Pricing Trends
Consumer Behavior & Demand Analysis
Conclusion:
The Mold Release Agents Market continues to thrive, fueled by innovation, sustainability trends, and growing demand across multiple sectors. Market leaders are expected to focus on expanding their product portfolios and strengthening global supply chains to maintain a competitive edge in the coming years.
