Mold Release Agents Market Analysis: Global Trends, Opportunities & Future Outlook 2025 | DataM Intelligence

Mold Release Agents Market

The Mold Release Agents Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2032.

The Mold Release Agents Market driven by rising demand in automotive & construction, ensuring smoother production, cost savings, and improved product quality.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mold Release Agents Market , valued at US$ 2.15 Billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2032, reaching approximately US$ 3.51 Billion by 2032.Market Overview:The Mold Release Agents Market has become a vital part of modern manufacturing, offering critical solutions that prevent materials from sticking to molds, thus improving productivity and product quality. Innovations in semi-permanent and water-based agents are reshaping the competitive landscape, enabling industries to meet both performance and environmental compliance requirements.To Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/mold-release-agents-market Market Drivers and Opportunities:Sustainable Solutions: Increased emphasis on low-VOC and water-based release agents to comply with stringent environmental regulations.Growing Automotive and Construction Demand: Expansion of lightweight composites and precision parts in automotive and construction drives demand for advanced mold release solutions.Technological Advancements: Continuous R&D investments are leading to new formulations that enhance efficiency, reduce downtime, and extend mold life.Market Segmentation:By Product:Water-based Mold Release AgentsSolvent-based Mold Release AgentsOthers.By Application:Die-CastingPU MoldingConcreteRubber MoldingPlastic MoldingWood Composites & Panel PressingComposite MoldingOthers.By Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle EastAfrica.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=mold-release-agents-market Market Geographical Share:North America is a crucial market, fueled by technical advancements and strong demand from the automotive and packaging industries.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with rapid industrialization, increased consumer spending, and manufacturing hubs in China, India, and Japan.Europe continues to emphasize sustainable and high-performance solutions, driven by strict environmental standards and advanced composite applications.Key Players in the Market:Leading companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and regional expansions to strengthen their market presence:Chem-Trend L.P.Henkel Ag & Co. KGaACroda International PLCLANXESS GroupShin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.Daikin Industries, Ltd.Michelman, Inc.Marbocote LimitedAbrasive Supply Company, Inc.Miller-Stephenson, Inc.Recent Developments:USAIn January 2025, Chem-Trend launched a next-generation bio-based mold release agent designed specifically for polyurethane applications, delivering high performance with a reduced environmental impact.September 2024: Michelman, Inc. announced the expansion of its R&D center in Ohio to focus on water-based mold release agents catering to sustainable manufacturing.JapanMay 2025: Shin-Etsu Chemical introduced a high-performance silicone-based release agent targeting EV battery component manufacturing.November 2024: Daikin Industries, Ltd. opened a new production facility in Osaka to meet rising domestic and regional demand for eco-friendly mold release agents.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights-all in one place.Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsConsumer Behavior & Demand AnalysisHave a look at our Subscription Dashbord: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg Conclusion:The Mold Release Agents Market continues to thrive, fueled by innovation, sustainability trends, and growing demand across multiple sectors. Market leaders are expected to focus on expanding their product portfolios and strengthening global supply chains to maintain a competitive edge in the coming years.Related Reports:

