Local Plumbing Service Provider Outlines Common Summer Plumbing Issues in Muncie Homes

MUNCIE, IN, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As summer temperatures climb and rainfall patterns shift in east-central Indiana, local homeowners are encountering plumbing challenges that can escalate quickly without proper attention. Duty Calls Plumbing, a trusted plumbing service provider in Muncie , is sharing insights into the most common seasonal plumbing issues and how area residents can avoid costly repairs.According to Garrett Waldeck, owner of Duty Calls Plumbing, the warmer months bring a distinct shift in plumbing demands—especially as outdoor water use increases and aging infrastructure is put under greater stress.“Summer weather exposes a different side of plumbing systems,” said Waldeck. “We often receive calls about outdoor faucets leaking from winter damage, sewer lines backing up after storms, or basements flooding because sump pumps weren’t tested. These are issues that can be prevented with proactive maintenance, but they become emergencies if left unattended.”Leaking outdoor faucets, also known as hose bibs, are particularly common during early summer when homeowners begin using garden hoses, sprinklers, or outdoor washing stations. Many of these leaks are the result of freeze damage that went unnoticed in the spring. Left unchecked, they can waste water and lead to structural problems if the moisture reaches basements or crawl spaces.Another issue frequently reported during summer is sewer line blockage. As tree roots grow aggressively in warm weather, they can penetrate aging pipes, causing slow drains or backups. This problem is especially prevalent in older neighborhoods across Muncie and nearby towns, where infrastructure may not have been updated in decades.Sump pump failures also rise in frequency during heavy summer storms. Many homeowners assume these devices will function when needed, only to find out too late that the system is clogged, improperly sized, or has failed completely. Routine inspection and simple test runs can ensure sump pumps activate properly during high rainfall events.Increased outdoor plumbing use also brings attention to underlying issues such as inconsistent water pressure. Hose lines and irrigation systems are especially vulnerable to undiagnosed problems like partial blockages or mineral buildup. When left untreated, these small faults can worsen over time, leading to expensive repairs or water waste.Duty Calls Plumbing provides a full range of plumbing services tailored to these seasonal needs, including pipe repair, fixture replacement, drain cleaning, sewer line inspections, and sump pump diagnostics. Their licensed team serves not only Muncie, but also New Castle, Indianapolis, and neighboring areas. Recognized among Muncie plumbers for professionalism and transparency, Duty Calls Plumbing maintains a consistent 5-star rating on Google based on real customer feedback.One recent review highlights the customer-first approach: “Stephen Parker of Duty Calls Plumbing came to fix our water pressure problem. Where others have failed he succeeded and was thoroughly professional and very personable. It was a 5-star experience. Thanks, Stephen.”Garrett emphasized that now is the ideal time to schedule plumbing assessments. “A simple checkup can go a long way in preventing emergency calls later,” he said. “Most of what we respond to in the summer could have been handled earlier for a fraction of the cost.”For additional details about plumbing trends and maintenance recommendations in Muncie, visit dutycallsplumbing.com About the Company:Duty Calls Plumbing is a family-owned and operated company with with more than half a decade of professional plumbing expertise. Serving both residential and commercial clients, the company is known for its transparent pricing, quality workmanship, and customer-first approach. Originally established in New Castle, Duty Calls Plumbing has expanded to Indianapolis and Muncie offering expert plumbing solutions. Fully licensed, bonded, and insured, the company is committed to delivering reliable service and lasting customer relationships.

