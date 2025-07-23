Energy Supplement Market Key Players, International Investment Analysis and Business Overview – Global Forecast to 2031

Increase in health consciousness along with change in consumer lifestyle & rise in awareness toward health wellness products by food companies, energy booster.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy supplement market size is anticipated to garner a revenue of $152.5 billion by 2031, accounted for $83.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.The global energy supplement market is expected to witness prominent growth owing to a lot of factors such as the rise in the need for energy supplements, the growing emphasis on physical activities including yoga, exercise, and cycling, the busy lifestyle of the working population, and the increasing awareness about energy supplement to foster health and performance. However, supply chain disruptions, lack of labor, complete shutdown of manufacturing units, and shortages in raw material supply over the pandemic moderately impacted the market’s growth.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16879 Increase in health consciousness along with change in consumer lifestyle and rise in awareness toward health wellness products are expected to fuel the market growth during forecast period. Growing popularity for the instant energy booster products among teenagers is further supplements the growth of the market.Energy drinks and gels are specialized nutrition products that are designed to boost performance. An energy drink is a beverage that is marketed as being able to improve mental clarity and physical performance and contains high concentrations of a stimulant ingredient typically caffeine along with sugar and frequent supplements, such as vitamins or carnitine. It has gained popularity owing to changes in consumer preference toward the consumption of energy drinks and a healthy lifestyle. Fruit flavors are majorly preferred over other flavors such as chocolate as they provide a natural taste. And are the most natural source of nutrients. Fruits contain a variety of nutrients that are good for health, which is one of the main reasons why there is an increasing demand for them in energy drinks and bar products.Buy This Report (286 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/energy-supplement-market/purchase-options The report delivers a detailed segmentation of the global energy supplement market based on end-user, sales channel, and region. The report also gives a thorough analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. Such comprehensive analysis can aid investors, markets, and beginners in identifying and channelizing strategies based on the fastest growing segments in terms of revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.By region, the North America region is predicted to hold the dominant market share by 2031. The region held the highest market share in 2021, contributing nearly one-third of the global energy supplement market share. On the contrary, the Asia-pacific region is projected to rise at a fascinating CAGR of 8.1% over the estimated period.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16879 The leading players observed in the global energy supplement market report include The Coca-Cola Company, Brighter Foods Ltd, Suntory Holdings Limited, Kind LLC, Rockstar, Inc., McKee Foods Corporation, National Beverage Corp., NuGo Nutrition, Living Essentials, LLC, Premier Nutrition Inc., AriZona Beverage Co., Probar LLC, The Kellogg Company, and Quest Nutrition.The report explores these key players in the global energy supplement industry . These market players have made effective strategies including collaborations, acquisitions, partnerships, innovative product launches, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their foothold and expertise in the industry. The report is also helpful in presenting product portfolio, the latest developments, business performance, and operating segments by leading players in the market.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages IndustryEnergy Drinks Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/energy-drink-market Protein Supplement Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/protein-supplement-market Carnitine Supplements Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/carnitine-supplements-market-A31623 Biotin Supplement Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/biotin-supplement-market-A10616

