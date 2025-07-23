Cloud Orchestration Market Reach USD 105,071.00 Million by 2030 | Growing at 21.4% CAGR Globally

Cloud Orchestration Market Size

Growing need for resource optimization, cloud adoption, and low-cost automation is fueling the global cloud orchestration market's expansion.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cloud orchestration market was estimated at $14.98 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $105.07 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.4% from 2021 to 2030.Cloud orchestration tools help organizations overcome the challenges of deploying automation by replacing isolated automation efforts with a unified, cloud-wide strategy that spans both public and private cloud environments. The growing adoption of containerized, microservices-based applications that interact through APIs has driven the need for automated deployment and management across cloud platforms. As cloud environments become more complex, the demand for orchestration software has increased—tools that can handle interdependencies across multiple clouds while enforcing policy-driven security and management.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 417 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2315 Asia-Pacific is expected to observe highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the proliferation of connected systems fueled by ongoing trend of smart offices and homes in the region coupled with the government-driven infrastructural projects. The data generated by edge devices in different industry verticals across the region and increased consumer spending on smart solutions across the countries such as China, Australia, Japan, and India, fuel the growth of the market. In addition, emerging adoption of innovative technologies as well as ongoing digital transformation initiatives in Asian countries, such as Australia, Japan, China, and India, create increased demand for improved customer experiences fueling the demand for cloud orchestration.Rise in demand for optimum resource utilization, increase in cloud adoption across several industry verticals, and surge in demand for low cost process setup & automation drive the growth of the global cloud orchestration market. On the other hand, lack of IT infrastructure in underdeveloped nations and dearth of technical skills for effective cloud orchestration restrain the growth to some extent. However, increase IN demand for streamline business process among SMEs is anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.COVID-19 Scenario:1. Rise in remote working trend during the pandemic has given way to increase in demand for cloud orchestration, since it can provide necessary access to corporate resources to manage collaboration with integrated teams and maintain productivity. This, in turn, has impacted the global cloud orchestration market negatively.2. This trend is quite likely to continue post pandemic as well.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-orchestration-market/purchase-options By service type, the configuration segment held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global cloud orchestration market. This is due to the high level of cost savings on total cost of ownership and increase in need for optimum resources utilization by several user types including small, medium, and large enterprises. The cloud service segment, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 22.7% throughout the forecast period.By cloud, the public segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global cloud orchestration market. This is owing to significant adoption of public cloud platforms across various verticals such as healthcare and media & entertainment. However, the hybrid segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.1% from 2021 to 2030.By region, North America dominated in 2020, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global cloud orchestration industry. This is attributed to rise in the recognition of cloud orchestration across various verticals such as BFSI and Telecom in the region. The market across Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 24.9% throughout the forecast period, due to growing demand for advanced resource management systems and the workload shift toward the cloud environment.The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and global cloud orchestration market share. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis of the global cloud orchestration market forecast to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the global Cloud orchestration market trends.Get More Information Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2315 Key players in the Industry:BMC Software, Inc.Cisco Systems, INC.HP Inc.IBM CorporationVMware, Inc.Rackspace US, Inc.Amazon Web Services, Inc.Oracle CorporationFlexiscale Technologies LimitedDXC Technology CompanyOther Similar Reports:Cloud Services MarketCloud Infrastructure MarketCloud Data Security MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, on Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.